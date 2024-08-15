Jigawa flooding: 16 lives lost, 3,834 person’s displaced

No fewer than 16 people have lost their lives, while 3,834 person’s were displaced in this year’s jigawa annual flooding, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa state Emergency Management Agency, Dr.Haruna Mairiga has revealed, while interacting with journalists in his office, saying this year’s flooding took us by surprise even though NiMET, NEMA has predicted the occurrence of the disaster.

The flood as he said affected 12 LGA’S in jigawa state destroying about 2,744 hectares of farmlands. Also destroyed was over 750 hectres of Rice at Zandam Nagwaggo community in Gwaram local government area of the state, commended the state government prompt intervention towards rendering immediate assistance to the affected victims across jigawa state.

Dr Mairiga explained that most of the displaced people were taken to emergency camps such as primary schools, among others, while others relocated to their relative’s houses as temporary shelter’s.

The affected local governments by the annual flood include Buji, Kafin Hausa, Auyo, Hadejia, Birniwa, Gwaram, Malam Madori, Garki, Taura, Suletankarkar, Kaugama and Dutse, stressing this is happening when the rain has just started but notwithstanding government is taking major steps towards assisting the affected victims, as well to contain the situations.

The E S further stated that the agency has so far disbursed relief materials to the affected victims such as 400 bags of Rice, Spaghetti 400 cartons, Maize, Mosquito, 10 thousand empthy sacks for embarkment, nets among others, adding that the government has also established an emergency response committee on flood in all the 27 LGA’S being first of it’s kind to be established in the country.

His words: “we have enough relief materials for onward distribution to the affected victims despite the fact, some of our warehouses have been vandalised and looted by irate mobs during the nationwide protest held early this month”.