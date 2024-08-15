8.4 C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
My comment on Mr. President wasn’t intended as a slight, we echo the views of the masses – Gov. Bala Mohammed 

…Receives Works & Transport Minister

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, says his recent comment on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasn’t meant to be derogatory, adding that the  opposition are the mirror of public opinion.

Mohammed was addressing the audience when the Minister of Works and Transport, David Umahi, paid him a courtesy visit today, emphasizing the importance of working together for the economic growth of Bauchi state and Nigeria.

While commending the FG for the rehabilitation and construction of some federal roads in the state and northeast subregion, Mohammed pledged to continue to provide maximum support for the success of the projects, describing the Minister as industrious and imaginative master.

Speaking, Honourable Minister of Works and Transport, David Umahi, applauded Mohammed’s legacies and landmarks, especially his life-changing projects as FCT Minister, and for standing for the oneness of Nigeria.

Umahi assured that President Bola Tinubu is doing a lot to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, calling for continued support prayers.

He added that their visit was a directive by the President to inspect the Jos-Akwanga-Bauchi road project, warning that the FG  will be decisive on any contractor that is not on site.

