Benue: APC crisis deepens as Alia stops APC SEC Meeting, warns of consequences

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has stated that he was not aware of the All Progressives Congress, APC State Executive Committee Meeting allegedly announced by the former state chairman of the party, Mr. Austin Agada.

Recall that there were publications on the cyberspace to the effect that a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Benue APC is summoned to hold today, Thursday, August 15th, 2024.

The Governor has therefore called off the purported meeting, warning that there will be consequences if any person or group attempts to disrupt the peace of the state by converging for any unauthorized meeting.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia said, “the last time I checked, I am still the APC leader in the state. No APC meeting can be summoned without my knowledge.

“Not just that, as the Chief Security Officer in the state, I should know when a legitimate gathering is supposed to hold.

“Nigeria is not a lawless state and so is Benue state”.

“Those who think they can undermine the authority of the state must know this and know peace.”