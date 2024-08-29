‘Iron Condemn’ Man Defiles Neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Child in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A metal scrap dealer (popularly known as Iron Condemn), Mr. Chinonso Ezekiel Nwaebonyi has been arrested in Anambra State for defiling his neighbour’s seven-year-old child in Awka, the capital city of the state.

Aged 30, the suspect, who hails from Ebonyi State was said to have committed the crime no fewer than five times before her parents eventually found out.

It was gathered that the suspect usually commits this beside the fence at the back of their compound.

Confirming this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the Spokesperson of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, said the defiled girl and her twin brother were born to their parents after ten years of childless, adding that the suspect usually commits the crime on Mondays and Tuesdays when they go to the compound to play.

The statement reads in part: “According to the 7-year-old, she, alongside her twin brother, usually goes over to the next compound to play since the holiday started before the suspect started defiling her. She stated that the suspect has had carnal knowledge of her for about 5 times of which was always on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“The mother of the survivor said she got to know one of the days she came back from work to bathe her kids and discovered that her daughter’s private region was swollen.

“On enquiry, she was briefed of what had been going on, and she quickly went to the next compound to complain to the guardians of the suspect after which she took her daughter to a pharmacy before coming to the Ministry.

“Meanwhile, the suspect, who had earlier denied the allegation, later confessed to committing the said crime but only once.

“According to the 30-year-old, he never forced the girl but only asked her to raise her clothes and lie down on the ground.

“It is important to note that the 7-year-old survivor and her twin brother were born to her parents after ten years of childlessness.”