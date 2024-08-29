Process for the selection on new Ningi Emir begins

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Ningi Emirate Council has commenced the Process of selecting the new Emir of Ningi after the three day fiddau prayers for the late emir Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya.

The Bauchi State Government directed the emirate council and the king makers to start the process of selecting the new Emir of Ningi, and the Emirate Council met today Wednesday under the Chairmanship of the King makers Chairman Wazirin Ningi Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu and after deliberation they wrote a letter to the three ruling House in the emirate asked them to inform the members of the royal family that are interested to contest to write an application to the secretary of the Ningi Emirate Council and indicate their interest to contest for the seat from now to tomorrow thursday 29th August 2024 by 6:pm. After they submit their application the king makers may screen them and nominate three among them and send it to the Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed .

The Governor is expected to announce the new emir after he would have approved any of the princes nominated to him by the Ningi kingmakers.

The race to the Ningi Emirate top throne begins, as the king makers write letters to the three eligible ruling houses of the Emirate to write application indicating their interest to succeed late emir of Ningi Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed Danyaya the 88-year-old emir, who died last Sunday.

Late emir of Ningi spent 46 years on the throne, having ascended the position in 1978.

By tradition, a new emir is expected to emerge from any of the three ruling clans of the emirate.

The ruling houses are Gidan Mallam Hamza, Gidan Abubakar Danmaje, Gidan Usman Danyaya.Bare-bari and Sullubawa. The late Emir Idris was from the Usman Danyaya ruling house.

The six king makers that included Wazirin Ningi, Chief Imam of Ningi, District Head of Ari, District Head of Burra, District Head of Ningi and Ningi Local Government Chairman.

A reliable source in the emirate told our correspondent that , five princes were being touted though there is no official communication as regards the process or whether they apply to contest or not.

Those being mentioned as stronger contenders to the throne are the Danburam din Ningi Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa Danyaya; Chiroman Ningi Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, Danlawal Ningi Alhaji Abdullaji Ibrahim Gurama, Danmajen Ningi Alhaji Auwalu Isah and Santurakin Ningi Alhaji Zakarai Isa

There are, however, other princes who are said to be eyeing the position,and a few other sons of the deceased emir, but it was not clear if they will write or they will do a concensus to support one person among them.

Governor Bala Mohammed pledged to appoint a credible person among the royal family in line with the wills of the late Emir.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences have continued to pour in over the monarch’s demise.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid a condolence visit to the Palace of the Emir of Ningi, described him as sustainer of peace and development in Nigeria

Atiku said: “He received with shock and sadness news of the death of the enir

“Until his death, he was one of the oldest and highest ranking traditional rulers not only in the North but the whole of Nigeria.

“He ruled his Emirate through a period of rapid political, economic, social changes but never lost his focus on his primary responsibility – the maintenance of peace and progress in his Emirate.

The Sarkin Yakin Bauchi District head of Lame Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu lame described the deceased monarch as a leader, a pillar, a peace maker and bridge builder.

The late Emir of Ningi was a pillar who played a positive fatherly role most especially to the union and the state workers. He was a leader not a ruler, a peace maker, bridge builder, committed and dedicated leader who served humanity for 46 years in peace with his people and governments”.

He pray to Allah to guide Governor Bala in appointing the new emir of Ningi without delay.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the late emir of Ningi his shortcomings and grant him highest place in paradise.

The, Vice-Chancellor, Sa’adu Zungur University of Gadau, Professor Fatima Tahir, has commiserated with the family of the late Emir of Ningi

She said: “Our heart also goes to the Bauchi State Governor, Ningi Emirate Council, the entire people of Bauchi state, and Nigerians, on this terrible loss.

“The death of the Emir comes to us as a rude shock especially at this moment that we need his counsel most. We are indeed proud of his great achievements.

“The late emir will always be remembered as a dutiful, very resourceful and committed individual, who believed in the development of education, particularly of our dear University.

“I pray that Allah in his infinite mercies, reward him abundantly and give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss, ameen.”

In a similar message, Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the death of the traditional ruler as a huge national loss.

He said the late emir was “an iconic figure, legendary monarch and embodiment of humility, known for championing the course of peace, unity and mutual understanding.

“We have indeed lost one of our finest and highly revered royal fathers in Nigeria; a patriot, statesman and selfless royal father.

“Throughout his 46 years of reign as Emir of Ningi, his royal highness was known for preaching peace and championing the course of unity and harmony, not only among the diverse people of his domain or Bauchi and Gombe state but the nation at large.”

He said the late emir left behind huge vacuum and indelible footprints, calling on the members of the royal family to sustain the legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service left by the respected monarch.

He commiserated with his Bauchi state counterpart, Malam Bala Mohammed and the entire emirate, praying Allah to grant the deceased monarch Aljannat Firdaus