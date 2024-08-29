Ebonyi Govt Warns Against Illegal Connection to Water Pipes, Urges Residents To Follow Due Process

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Government have warned its residents to desist from illegal connection to water pipes and rather follow due process in the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon Nkah Chinedum Magnus, gave the warning in his office at Centenary city, Abakaliki.

Hon. Nkah while stating that Gov. Nwifuru, whose administration’s mantra of the peoples charter of needs is in action, not by words, noted that it has to do with the physical needs of the people and water is one of them.

Speaking on rehabilitation of the water scheme in the state, the Commissioner said the Ezillo Water scheme is now working as they do pump water there.

He however noted that due to power challenges the pumping of water is not on a regular basis as the Ezillo Water scheme is dependant on the public power supply adding that “the Ezillo scheme is one of the places that hardly gets power supply from EEDC”.

Hon. Nkah stressed that in the Urban area, some of the residents complain they’re not getting water, which maybe probably because their area have not been reticulated, or they’re not connected to the public pipe borne line. He said the water reticulation is limited to some areas and assured that efforts are been made by his Ministry to expand the reticulation of water so that areas not yet covered will get water soon.

However, the Commissioner while warning Ebonyians to desist from illegal water connection, said they should rather report to the Ministry of Water Resources for proper guide and connection.

He said, “The only responsibility you have once we cover your street, you should be able to come to our office and request for connection. It is not within your power to go and break our pipes and say you’re connecting your house, No. You have to come to the Ministry of Water Resources, we take the necessary data of your house, then we send our experts to come and connect you. All you need to do is come to our office for proper guide and we do the connection ourselves, very, very important so that you don’t take laws into your hands – breaking our pipes in the name of connecting to your house,” Commissioner Nkah added.