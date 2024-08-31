Imo: Why APC Bans Leadership Meetings At LGA Level

Following the decision of the Governor of Imo State that candidates for the proposed September, 21, local government council election in the state be chosen by consensus arrangement, and the resolve of the leaders of the various political parties decided to meet, strategize and fine tune their plans, the state leadership of APC has once again scuttled their plans by banning leadership meetings at the local government level.

A top party source who does not want his name mentioned said the Governor’s latest directive through the state Chairman has cast a veil of confusion on virtually all camps.

According to him, “when the Governor indicated his interest in the consensus arrangement, the party leaders thought that, they are expected to meet, strategize and come up with the best and most qualified candidate. But is appears, that the Governor, having banned all leadership meetings at the local government level, intends to hand pick his choice candidates who will emerge as chairmen in the 27 local government councils in the state.

Most of the aspirants are presently confused and wondering why the Governor allowed them to spend millions of naira on the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest forms, campaign, mobilization, etc, when he knew from the onset that he will personally choose the consensus candidates who would eventually emerge as Chairman though the so-called Consensus arrangement” .

This, according to him, has become more worrisome because most of the aspirants have already sold their valuable properties to fund their ambition. So on this premise how much will they be refunded as it is now? Is it the 3 million naira they paid for the forms or the equally huge amounts spent on campaign, mobilization, etc”. They queried.