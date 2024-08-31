Millions of Naira, 2024 Laptops, Others Won, As IGAHAF’s Scholarship Beneficiaries Hit 670

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The number of the beneficiaries of the I.G. Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation (IGAHAF) scholarship scheme, on Friday, hit six hundred and seventy (670), following the Foundation’s award of full-time scholarship to additional 250 beneficiaries also drawn from different parts of the country.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Gloria Ugonnia Abanihe, announced this on behalf of the benefactor, at the 3rd Education/IGAHAF Seminar and 5th Phase of Scholarship Award ceremony, which held in Awka, the state capital.

According to her, the I.G. Aguowo Foundation, founded in August 2021, has a vision to bridge the educational gap and provide opportunities for talented and deserving students to achieve their dreams. This, she said, is based on the firm belief that education is the cornerstone of a prosperous and equitable society, as well as a key that unlocks the door to a brighter future at all level.

While noting that the Foundation has remained steadfast in pursuing this vision over the years, Mrs. Abanihe also cited some of the numerous health and educational projects and programs so far undertaken by the Foundation, with thousand beneficiaries scattered across the country; even as she reassured the Foundation’s commitment to touching lives.

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, described the Foundation’s activities as supportive of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision for the education sector of the State, adding that it is also in line with the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) Model of the Governor Soludo Administration, which advocates the government, the private sectors/individuals, and community joining hands to foster development.

She also recounted the various strides so far recorded in the education sector of the State under the current administration, adding that Anambra, today, has a ratio of 24 students to a teacher in secondary schools, and 21 pupils to a teacher in primary schools, among many other testimonies trailing and resulting from the Soludo’s strides in education sector.

Prof. Chuma-Udeh commended the benefactor for seeing the need to invest in the lives of students, which she described as being valuably rich and letting humanity feel the impact of his wealth; even as she encouraged the Foundation to sustain the good work.

Earlier in an opening remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Engr. Dr. Innocent Akuvue lauded philanthropist Aguowo for his magnanimity and interest in touching lives, empowering humanity, and reviving hope.

He regretted that many wealthy men today, torment people around them and also make troubles with their wealth, while many others live unnecessary life of profligacy without adding any value to the society and people around them. He, however, commended Aguowo for his right choice of impacting lives and for the various benefits the society and humanity have drawn through his philanthropy; while also urging others to emulate him.

In a Keynote Speech, Barr. Mrs Nwando Obiano, PhD, who was a school teacher to the benefactor, lauded his exceptionality, urging the beneficiaries to also show exceptionality.

She condemned the fact that many people today are ingrate, while some others prefer to be over-dependent on their helpers. She, however, charged the beneficiaries to always be grateful and always pray for the benefactor; while also charging them to be serious in their studies, make the foundation proud, acquire relevant skills in addition to their studies. She further aspire them shun distractions and always aspire to excel in life and replicate same gesture as Aguowo has offered to them to others in the nearest future.

In a vote of thanks, the benefactor, Chief Aguowo said his philanthropy was a dream he had had nurtured since his school days, and expressed his gladness that the dream has come to reality. He recalled that he also came from a poor background and have understood what it means to experience severe hardship, which made him to resolve to support and lift others and revive hope with his God-given wealth.

“So, what I’m doing is what I like doing. And, anybody who tries to discourage me from doing that will cease to be my friend,” he said.

Chief Aguowo, while attesting that Nigeria, and Anambra State in particular, are doing well educationally, judging from the various trophies their students have been clinching, both at the national and international levels, among other indices; however, observed that the government alone cannot sustain this upward rise, hence the need for private sector’s involvement as his Foundation is doing, all in the spirit of the PPCP model and building a better society.

In an interview with newsmen, a philanthropist and former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, who said Aguowo’s gesture represents service to humanity and aligns with the advocacy of the Rotary Club Int’l, also emphasized that everyone should always endeavour to impact others’ lives and be beneficial to the society in one way or the other.

Engr. Onunkwo also shared his thoughts about the new educational policy that pegged a minimum age for every higher institution aspirant, criticizing it for its negative implications; as, according to him, such a thing can make an aspiring student lose interest in education and begin to indulge in illegalities or get cut up by the trending get rich quick syndrome when he or she is waiting to attain the age to gain admission.

While recalling that he and his sister both graduated at the age of 19 and are all scholars today, the philanthropist also advised the federal government to revisit and reconsider the policy, to ensure it doesn’t deprive people of their educational rights or breed illegalities in the society.

The well-attended event with participants drawn from different parts of the country, was also graced by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor; the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Mrs. Theodora Igwegbe; the Traditional Ruler of Nibo, H.R.H. Michael Ngene (Ezeike Nibo), and members of the Imperial Club, among other dignitaries. It also featured the presentation of cash prizes running into millions of naira and 2024 laptops to some exceptional students and other outstanding individuals, by the IGAHAF Foundation, in addition to 250 certificates presented to the new beneficiaries of the Foundation’s scholarship scheme.