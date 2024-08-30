Gunmen Attack Local Govt Secretariat in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have launched another unsuccessful attack on Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Friday, in which he said the attack was launched in the early hours of Friday.

He also disclosed that the attack was foisted by the gallant officers of the State, who resisted the gunmen.

SP Ikenga further explained that no life was lost in the attack, even though some property were affected in the Secretariat.

The Police Spokesman also added that joint security operation is still ongoing in the area.