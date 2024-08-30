8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gunmen Attack Local Govt Secretariat in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have launched another unsuccessful attack on Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Friday, in which he said the attack was launched in the early hours of Friday.

He also disclosed that the attack was foisted by the gallant officers of the State, who resisted the gunmen.

SP Ikenga further explained that no life was lost in the attack, even though some property were affected in the Secretariat.

The Police Spokesman also added that joint security operation is still ongoing in the area.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
St Martin’s Parishioners Dismiss Alleged Sack Of Nnewi Diocese Bishop/ Congregation Priests

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  JAPA: Four Nigerians Land in UK Prison Over Marriage Certificate Forgeries

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.