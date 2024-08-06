EBSU Lecturer, Dr. Nkwede Calls for Urgent Reform of Consumer Protection Laws

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

As the nationwide hunger protest rages against bad governance across the country, Dr. Friday Nkwede, a distinguished lecturer of Ebonyi State University’s Faculty of Management Sciences, has called on lawmakers to reform consumer protection laws to shield consumers from rampant exploitation amid soaring economic inflation”.

In this interview with 247ureports, the lecturer praised the protest’s ability to shine a spotlight on the dire economic conditions faced by Nigerians, stressing that the widespread suffering across all socio-economic strata has sent a resounding message to the nation’s leaders. He stressed on the urgent need for legislative reforms to address the exacerbating hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

“The protests have made it painfully clear that Nigeria is in the grips of unprecedented economic distress,” Dr. Nkwede stated. “The stark reality is that the rich, the poor, and the middle class are all feeling the sting of rising inflation and the depreciating naira. It’s a crisis that has rendered many Nigerians hopeless and desperate”.

Dr. Nkwede reiterated that beyond the immediate relief that the protests may bring, there is a crucial need for lawmakers to enact robust consumer protection laws. He pointed out that with the increase in the cost of living, including food, transport, and healthcare, consumers are being exploited by unscrupulous business practices.

“The lack of effective regulation has allowed prices to skyrocket unchecked,” Dr. Nkwede said. “When people go to the market today, they find that prices have doubled by the next day. There are no effective laws in place to curb such exploitation, leaving consumers vulnerable.”

“Even when we have consumer protection agency in the country, but there are overwhelmed because the country is so large, so the law makers should come up with laws that can help protect the consumers because why everybody is crying now is because they have no where to run to, the only resort they have now is to come out to the street to register there grievance

He called on lawmakers to prioritize the introduction and enforcement of consumer protection laws, suggesting that the establishment of a Consumer Protection Agency Law could serve as a critical measure to safeguard the interests of ordinary Nigerians. Such legislation, according to Dr. Nkwede, would help regulate commodity prices and prevent businesses from taking advantage of the economic instability.

Dr. Nkwede also voiced his concerns about the government’s handling of the current crisis, criticizing the ineffective distribution of humanitarian aid and social welfare programs. He urged that resources saved from subsidy removals be redirected towards addressing the immediate needs of the populace, including healthcare, transportation, and support for small businesses.

“The government needs to focus on policies that will provide real relief to the people,” he said. “We need to see tangible support in the form of healthcare packages, effective transportation solutions, and support for local industries. Instead of embarking on grand projects that do not address the immediate needs of the citizens, the focus should be on ensuring that people can survive and rebuild their lives.”

Dr. Nkwede further maintained that the current economic hardships and the lack of effective consumer protection have driven many Nigerians to the streets in protest. He urged the government and lawmakers to heed the call for reform and implement measures that will offer meaningful relief and stability to the country’s struggling population.