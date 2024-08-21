Gov Bala Mohammed Flags Off Construction Of 115km Rural Roads

By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Wednesday, flagged off the construction of rural roads totaling 115km across several communities in the state.

These projects, valued at several billions of naira, are part of ongoing efforts to open up rural areas and improve access.

The roads will be constructed by Habibu Engineering Ltd., in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the World Bank, with the aim of enhancing rural access and agricultural marketing.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Harɗawa, Misau LGA, one of the project sites, Governor Bala Mohammed highlighted the expected benefits of the rural roads, including improved access to markets, healthcare, and education for rural communities.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to rural transformation and promised to ensure the prompt payment of counterpart funds for the project’s success.

The governor urged the construction firm to adhere strictly to the contract specifications and encouraged community members to support the project to ensure its successful completion.

Earlier, Bauchi State Commissioner of Rural Development and Special Duties, Faruq Mustapha, disclosed that the ministry has identified over 4,000 rural roads for construction under the RAAMP-supported project.

He commended Governor Mohammed’s dedication, noting that Bauchi State is ranked among the best-performing states in the implementation of the RAAMP project.

The National Coordinator of the RAAMP Project, Engineer Aminu Bodiga, also praised Governor Mohammed for his commitment to rural transformation through the timely payment of counterpart funds.

He emphasized that the project’s goal is to open up grassroots communities, improve living standards, and enhance economic opportunities.

One of the key projects is the 18.88km road connecting Akuyam-Gwaram-Hardawa in Misau Local Government Area, marking the start of a comprehensive rural transformation agenda.