Fubara Hosts PDP BoT Members, Reaffirms Party Loyalty

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has dispelled rumours of his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserting that Rivers remains under PDP control.

His comments came during a visit by the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) led by Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, who met with Fubara at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The BoT’s visit aimed to address internal party tensions and reaffirm PDP unity, amid concerns about the potential loss of Rivers State.

Fubara acknowledged that while he had previously experienced doubts about his party affiliation, the BoT’s visit solidified his confidence in being part of the PDP family.

“I want to thank the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees. If I had any doubt about my membership of this great party, today’s visit has reconfirmed it,” he said.

The governor praised the BoT delegation, which included notable PDP figures like Chief Bode George, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, for their historical role in shaping the party and addressing the current crisis in Rivers State.

Fubara emphasised the importance of the visit for clarifying his position and dispelling misinformation.

“The visit is crucial to address the dissatisfaction within the party and understand how the situation deteriorated,” he said. He reassured party members that he remains steadfast in his support for the PDP, despite external rumours and speculation.

Senator Wabara, addressing the media after the meeting, expressed relief at Fubara’s reaffirmation of loyalty.

He stressed the BoT’s role in seeking peace and unity within the PDP, highlighting the risk of losing Rivers State and its broader implications for the party’s future.

“We came here to hear directly from Governor Fubara and to ensure that the PDP remains united,” Wabara said.

Wabara also acknowledged Fubara’s patience and dedication to the PDP amidst leadership challenges.

The BoT Chairman assured that the board would carefully review the situation and make recommendations to the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Wabara underscored the need for unity to secure the party’s success in the 2027 elections, vowing to prevent a repeat of past electoral setbacks.

He said the delegation plans to meet with other party factions involved in the dispute to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand.