Four NNPP Lawmakers Dump Kwankwasiyya Movement, Reject Red Cap

The political tension in the commercial center of Northern Nigeria, Kano State appears more volatile as the end bad governance protest sweeps across the country. This is as violence and looting has overtaken the protest in Kano and other northern regions of Nigeria where the protest has taken a new political dimension away from the protest against economic hardship.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from a consortium of competent sources reveal that the unfolding politically laced violent protest may not be the only concern worrying the Kwankwasiyya movement and the New Nigeria Peoples Party [NNPP] led government in Kano State. The political empire of the NNPP and that of the Kwankwasiyya movement which enabled the political victory for the Yusuf Abba candidacy for Kano governor appears on the verge of crumbling gradually as the four elected officials on the platform of the NNPP appear to have stopped wearing the Kwankwasiyya insignia – the red cap.

According to one of the sources who spoke to 247ureports.com, may of the lawmakers who had won election under the NNPP platform had since drop and/or stopped hearing the red cap which many of the Kwankwasiyya group are known for The source indicated that many of the lawmakers were no longer comfortable with the manner the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement has been managing the affairs of the party.

”Those who won under NNPP but not wearing red cap include Sen. Abdulrahan Kawu Sumaila, Kabiru Alhasan Rurum, Aliyu Sani Madaki and Hon. Jibrin Kofa. They are not comfortable with the way NNPP Leader is handling the party. He monopolies the party and his decision is final against any other”, said the source who went to explain that many more stakeholders within the NNPP leadership structure share similar opinions – but are not bold enough to express it openly.

It is understood the Senator representing the southern district in Kano State, Sen. Abdulrahan Kawu Sumaila, dropped his red cap shortly after the dissolution of the emirate council by the State Governor, Abba Yusuf. According to available information, the then NNPP gubernatorial candidate [Abba Yusuf] – during the campaign period – promised not to tamper with the emirate councils – particularly the emirate council within his constituency. The then gubernatorial candidate agreed. “But later reneged on the agreement only to later reverse his decision”.

The Senator was not pleased with the development. The Senator who is highly loved by his people and constituency helped the then candidate to campaign and deliver his constituency to the NNPP gubernatorial candidate. The Senator felt “used and dumped”.

A source close to the Senator pointed to another point of grievance between the Senator and Kwankwasiyya folks. He stated the Senator had brought home to Kano State palliatives via the federal government. Palliatives that included food items such as bags of rice and other similar items. Upon arrival to Kano, the leadership of the Kwankwasiyya movement mandated he hand over the items to the State government – for the state government to take ownership of the items – and possibly distribute the items. The Senator refused.