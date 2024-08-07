Bayo Onanuga Accuses Atiku Of ‘Enabling Destructive Protests’

The Presidency has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of enabling destructive protests that have swept across several states in the country in the past six days.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, criticised Atiku’s recent tweet warning security agencies against using lethal force on protesters.

The Presidency contended that the former vice president’s stance was misguided, given that the initially peaceful demonstrations have devolved into looting and arson in states such as Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and Jigawa.

“As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests’, Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue despite the red signals from the streets,” Onanuga stated.

He further argued that Atiku’s tweet “condones the destruction of private and public property” and is “unbecoming of a former vice president of Nigeria.”

The government defended the actions of security forces, describing them as “professional” and “even-handed” in the face of extreme provocation.

The statement also emphasised that while the right to protest is constitutionally protected, it is not absolute and can be limited in the interest of public safety and order.

In a pointed comparison, the Presidency urged Atiku, who is a major opposition leader, to emulate opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have united behind their government in condemning similar riots.

The statement specifically mentioned Rishi Sunak, the former UK Prime Minister, as an example of the “nationalistic temperament” expected from opposition leaders during times of crisis.

The Presidency called on Atiku to prioritise national stability over potential political advantages, setting the stage for further debate on the appropriate response to the current unrest.

Onanuga had a few days before the commencement of the 10-day #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests, which kicked off on Thursday, August 1, accused another opposition figure and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of instigating his supporters to stage the anti-hunger and hardship protests, targeting the President Bola Tinubu administration.