Friday, August 9, 2024
Emir Sanusi Blames Intelligence Failure For Violent Protest In Kano [Leadership]

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has blamed intelligence failure for the attacks on public and private properties during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Kano.

Speaking during inspection of the vandalised properties comprising the Kano Printing Press, the NCC Digital Industrial Park, and Barakat Stores, the Emir highlighted the shortcomings in security that led to the destruction.

LEADERSHIP reports that the properties were vandalised by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest on August 1, the first day of the protest, resulting in severe property damage and looting.

“As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and its people,” the Emir declared.

He stressed that the attacks were premeditated and that security agencies had been alerted in advance but failed to act. The Emir lamented, “Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it was going to happen, but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen.”

The monarch condemned the actions of those responsible for the vandalism, expressing sorrow over the damage to the historic Kano Printing Press, established in 1938.

“My grandfather had worked here. It is sad that a place like this is destroyed by their grandchildren,” he said.

During the inspection, the Emir prayed for divine intervention and justice, stating, “Whoever did good knows, whoever did bad knows, and they all will see their result. We pray that God gives the government the opportunity to restore what was lost.”

“We pray that God comes to the aid of these youths, and whoever is behind it, God will deal with them. I swear to Almighty God, those bent on destroying Kano will not succeed.”

The state’s Commissioner of Science and Technology and ICT, Muhammad Tajo Othman, assured that the state government had received approval to restore the vandalised properties and replace the looted items.

He also lamented that the NCC Centre which was scheduled for commissioning this week, had been vandalised and partially set on fire.

