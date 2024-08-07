We’ve Listened and Taken Notes, We’ll Implement Changes – Gov. Bala Mohammed to Protesters

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has stated that a peaceful demonstration is a reflection of democracy, allowing people to express their grievances but the government must on its part, safeguard innocent citizens, as any collapse of law and order will not be accepted or allowed to escalate.

Mohammed was speaking when he chaired an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious groups, adding that the security situation arising from the protest which is a national phenomenon, has also touched Bauchi metropolis and the outskirts of Katagum Local Government Area that witnessed some violent anger against the constituted authorities. READ ALSO Residents Killed As Bomb Explodes At ‘Local Joint’ In Borno

While cautioning the disruptors and instigators, Mohammed says the failure of the Federal Government is a failure of the State and Local Governments and as leaders, they will make amendments to ensure people are connected despite the serious trust deficit in the country.

He added that government is sensitive to the feelings of the common man, and having known it will be accountable, it must use resources wisely.

He, however, highlighted his administration’s efforts as a testament to its commitment to improving lives of citizens including the construction of over seven thousand classes to ensure access to schools and enrollment, paying salaries and promotions with consequential adjustments. READ ALSO Bauchi reduces working days to three for workers to allow them go to farm

Others according to Mohammed include the construction of over one thousand and five hundred kilometre road even as the three hundred and thirteen PHCs built are functionally working while the traditional institutions have been re-positioned.

Declaring the state of emergency in Azare, Governor Bala thanked Allah for making the situation less discomforting and less violent, expressing delight and appreciation to all stakeholders for their commitment and sportsmanship.