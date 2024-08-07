8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Search
Subscribe

We’ve Listened and Taken Notes, We’ll Implement Changes – Gov. Bala Mohammed to Protesters

N/East
We've Listened and Taken Notes, We'll Implement Changes - Gov. Bala Mohammed to Protesters
We've Listened and Taken Notes, We'll Implement Changes - Gov. Bala Mohammed to Protesters

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has stated that a peaceful demonstration is a reflection of democracy, allowing people to express their grievances but the government must on its part, safeguard innocent citizens, as any collapse of law and order will not be accepted or allowed to escalate.

Mohammed was speaking when he chaired an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious groups, adding that the security situation arising from the protest which is a national phenomenon, has also touched Bauchi metropolis and the outskirts of Katagum Local Government Area that witnessed some violent anger against the constituted authorities.

READ ALSO  Residents Killed As Bomb Explodes At ‘Local Joint’ In Borno

While cautioning the disruptors and instigators, Mohammed says the failure of the Federal Government is a failure of the State and Local Governments and as leaders, they will make amendments to ensure people are connected despite the serious trust deficit in the country.

He added that government is sensitive to the feelings of the common man, and having known it will be accountable, it must use resources wisely.

He, however, highlighted his administration’s efforts as a testament to its commitment to improving lives of citizens including the construction of over seven thousand classes to ensure access to schools and enrollment, paying salaries and promotions with consequential adjustments.

READ ALSO  Bauchi reduces working days to three for workers to allow them go to farm

Others according to Mohammed include the construction of over one thousand and five hundred kilometre road even as the three hundred and thirteen PHCs built are functionally working while the traditional institutions have been re-positioned.

Declaring the state of emergency in Azare, Governor Bala thanked Allah for making the situation less discomforting and less violent, expressing delight and appreciation to all stakeholders for their commitment and sportsmanship.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nigeria: How Did We Get Here? – By Jeff Godwin Doki Ph. D
Next article
Emir Sanusi Blames Intelligence Failure For Violent Protest In Kano [Leadership]

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Protest: Bauchi Govt Impose 24-Hour Curfew, 3 Dead, Govt Property Destroyed

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.