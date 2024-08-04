Doguwa slams Abdulmumini, says Kwankwaso was my colleague in 3rd Republic when you were in school

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), who also double as chairman of the Northern Caucus of the house , Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has responded to the warning of the Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa (NNPP, Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency) over former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Abdulmumini, while addressing his constituents in Kano, warned Doguwa against insulting Kwankwaso.

But in a swift reaction to Abdulmumini’s warning, Doguwa, a ranking lawmaker who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 as Kwankwaso, described the former governor and presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the grandfather of insults.

As a Muslim, well-cultured and nurtured, Doguwa, who was the Majority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives, said he respects Kwankwaso even though he was his colleague in the House of Representatives during the 3rd Republic.

He said Abdulmumini was a poor student of history and, because he was in school in the 1990s, wouldn’t have known that he won his first election in 1992 like Kwankwaso, his political godfather.

Doguwa, the leader of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, said Kwankwaso’s statement denigrating the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the largest political party in Africa, triggered his cautioning of him.

” That Hon. Jibrin was never my mate and cannot match my sterling legislative experience, which dwarfs his in all forms. I have been in the House of Representatives since Jibrin was in school. I, therefore, expect him to respect me the way he wants me to respect his godfather, Kwankwaso.

” That he should stay clear in my political acrimony with an erstwhile colleague and, of course, my boss at some points in my political history. I agree that Kwankwaso held many political positions in the country, and I respect his personality as a leader, even in my state.

” However, Kwankwaso must also be advised to shun or desist from his present attitude of abusing or embarrassing our national leaders of APC, sometimes even making negative insinuations against His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and making wrongful indictment against the APC Government.

” If Kwankwaso wants to be respected, he should also respect others. Respect, they say, is reciprocal. He must also respect other leaders who are, by all standards, not his mates.

” You may recall that recently Kwankwaso, the self-acclaimed national leader of the opposition NNPP, was seen on a viral video abusing all the leaders of APC in Kano state, of which I am one. He called us, “Banzaye” in Hausa – stupid people.

” It was based on that; I responded by calling him to order. I won elections to the House of Representatives seven times – polls starting from July 1992 when Professor Humphrey Nwosu was the chief electoral umpire. My constituents, by the Grace of Allah SWT, have continued to vote for him overwhelmingly to represent them, and by His grace, I have not disappointed them, and I won’t, Insha Allah.

” I also appeal to him (Kwankwaso) to stop inciting the youths into taking the law into their own hands by making unruly public pronouncements capable of breaching law and order in the state,” he said.

He urged the people of Kano State and, indeed, all Nigerians to exercise more patience for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the country’s challenges.

” President Tinubu-led administration is working hard and will continue to do its very best to discharge its democratic duties for the benefit of all Nigerians. We in the legislature will continue cooperating with the government to address the nation’s economic problems.

” We share in the pains that Nigerians are going through, but we are confident that we will overcome them through the pragmatic policies and programs of the APC-Led federal government. We also sincerely hope and pray that President Tinubu will practically transform the Nigerian economy and make the country prosper. I therefore urge Nigerians, especially the youths, to give Tinubu sustained support and cooperation in our very proactive match to glory,” he said.