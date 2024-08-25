8.4 C
Breaking: Zakzaky Group Kill 4 Police Officers, Injure 4 Women Officers

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that insecurity has enveloped the federal capital city.

Today in Abuja along the community of Mpape and Wuse, the members of the Islamic movement were patrolling the community when an incident occurred resulting in an altercation between the police and group.

The incident resulted in the death of four male police office officers and four female officers were critically injured.

The DPO of the police station, Officer Vitalis escaped in an unmarked vehicle.

Stay tuned

