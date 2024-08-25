Anambra LG Election: Some Criminal-Minded Persons Using Our Name to Sell Forms — APGA

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has raised an alarm over what it described as activities of some “criminally-minded persons” to swindle unsuspecting members of the party by selling forms with the name of the party ahead of the September 28 local government election in the state.

Recall that a flyer and public notice purportedly issued by APGA leadership recently started trending on the social media inviting members of the party who have interest to contest in the forthcoming local government election in the state to purchase their expression of interest forms by paying into a designated account contained in the flyer, and to submit their evidence of payment to a designated location also contained in the flyer.

However, in another public notice issued over the weekend, the leadership of APGA described the earlier publication and the said sale of form as handiwork of some criminal-minded impostors who want to use the name of the party to dupe unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned resources.

Signed by Mr. Ike Mmuofunanya, the Party’s State Publicity Secretary in the State, the latter public notice emphatically stated that APGA is not selling any nomination forms, adding that “APGA a party that is rooted in the grassroots and sensitive to the plight of the people.”

The notice partly reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a spurious publication made by criminal-minded persons to swindle members of the unsuspecting public in the forthcoming Anambra Local Government elections. We hereby state as follows:

“That APGA is a party that is rooted in the grassroots and sensitive to the plight of the people.

“As a Party we are NOT selling any nomination form, as the essence of Local Government elections for us is to produce credible leaders who will put the people first, and not to make money.

“Members of the Party are aware of the devious conspiracy by some unelected persons parading as the new leadership of the party. By this publication they have unleashed their actual intent which is to “exploit” the people and rip them of their scarce resources.

“We therefore place this important caveat to all members of the party and the unsuspecting public that APGA is not selling nomination forms but have employed other approved ways enshrined in the Party’s constitution in the nomination of our candidates for the election, and all concerned shall be duly communicated.”