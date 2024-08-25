8.4 C
N/East
Breaking: Emir of Ningi Yunusa Dan Yaya Dies @ 88 in Kano Hospital

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The longest serving on the throne, the Emir of Ningi, Dr. Yunusa Muhammadu Dan Yaya OON, has passed on away on Sunday morning after a protracted illness.

According to the Secretary of the Ningi emirate council, Alhaji Usman Suke Magayakin Ningi, the emir died at the Expert Alliance Hospital, Kano, two days after returning from a medical trip to Mecca on Thursday, 22nd August 2024.

In a statement, the Secretary Magayakin Ningi, explained that the funeral prayer is expected to hold at 4:00 PM today Sunday at the Emir’s palace in Ningi.

