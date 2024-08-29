Breaking: Obosi CSO escapes death from assassins by whiskers

By Chuks Eke

The Chief Security Officer, CSO of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Sir Dan Igbokwubili narrowly escaped death by whiskers when suspected assassins allegedly waylaid him on the road and pumped bullets on his vehicle aimed at shooting him dead.

During the encounter, the assassins set ablaze Igbokwubili’s private vehicle and riddled it with bullets and thereafter set it ablaze.

Igbokwubili, an ex-police officer who was appointed as CSO by the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III) and his cabinet members, was accosted along the road by the assassins while driving home.

According to the source, the assassins had laid an ambush along the road and as Igbokwubili was driving past, they opened fire on his vehicle riddled it with bullets while he felled down and pretended to be dead.

As he regained his consciousness, the source continued, he took to his heels and was pursued by one of the assassins but as a trained police officer, he retreated and kicked the assassin with his leg, hitting him on the penis and when the assassin slumped, he barely managed to escape and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Commenting on the incident, Igwe Iweka who spoke to newsmen on phone, regretted that the attack came at a time when the community is celebrating its independence from the grip of cultists, assassins and kidnappers.

Igwe Iweka however warned that Obosi community would not fold its arms and watch hoodlums have a field day in the community, even as he noted that efforts are still being intensified to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the culprits.