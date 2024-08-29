“We Need To Make Peace In APGA, Lawyers Have Misled Us” – Igwe APGA

The recent brewing conflict within the leadership structure of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] has reached a crescendo where the survival of the political party has become a concern for some of the concerned stakeholders of the party.

One of the stakeholders who spoke to 247ureports.com concerning the ongoing power struggle within the party was Chief Benjamin Obi [also known as Igwe APGA]. He spoke from his vacation home in the United State of America [USA].

He called for peace. A broad and encompassing peace from all parties involved for the sake of the party. He explained that all the parties involved claim to want peace. “Governor Chukwuma Soludo wants peace, Edozie Njoku wants peace, Sly Ezeokenwa wants peace, Igwe APGA wants peace. So why can’t we make peace?” asks Benjamin Obi who continued to add that “APGA had been in the same situation before and it was resolved outside court“.

Chief Bejamin Obi blamed the numerous court cases and ongoing brouhaha on the legal teams of the two APGA factions led by Sly Ezeokenwa and Edozie Njoku. “We know the truth. We are being misled by lawyers. None of the lawyers are members of APGA. It is the lawyer who are benefiting from this situation, not APGA. The lawyers should stay aside and allow us make peace. They are after money.”

Chief Bejamin Obi recalled that during the era when Chief Victor Umeh held sway as the Chairman of APGA – that similar situation arose when Chekwas Okorie and Maxi Okwu were leading factions of APGA. “We sat down and resolved it outside the court premises and moved pass the situation without the interference of lawyers.” He also recalled when Martin Agbasso was at odds with the leadership of the party. When it was not clear who was the true chairman of the party. Martin Agbasso had laid claim of the position. “It was resolved with lawyers distracting us“. He said.

“My membership in APGA is the oldest. i have seen it all before. This our APGA is the only party we have. A party that draws its inspiration and strength from the great Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and the great Mike I. Opara will not be messed up by greedy lawyers. The time to sit down with each other to make peace is now. I am Igwe APGA, it is my concern that the current situation in APGA be resolved.”