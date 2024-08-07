8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Benue PDP Chair Confirms Suspension Of Ortom, Others

N/Central
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Sir John Ngbede, has announced the suspension of former Governor Samuel Ortom and three others from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The announcement came a few hours after nine out of the 13 State Working Committee (SWC) members declared Ngbede’s suspension.

A faction of the PDP, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, announced on Monday that Ngbede, along with two others, had been suspended as the state’s PDP chairman.

However, Ngbede dismissed the claim on Tuesday while at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi. He told journalists that an expanded executive meeting was being held to ratify the suspension of the former governor and two other officials.

He said, “You can see me seated in the office with all the other executive members, but where are those people you are talking about? They are nowhere in this building.”

In a statement, the party’s media consultant, Hon. C. T. Hwande, said: “Chief Samuel Ortom was suspended for his choice of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election and his statement calling on Benue PDP to vote for APC in the 2027 presidential election. Hon. Azua Ashongo was suspended for gross insubordination and indiscipline.”

The statement further detailed the suspension of Chief Isaac Mffo and Bemgba Iortyom for their involvement in the alleged snatching of congress materials meant for last Saturday’s ward congresses in Buruku and Ushongo LGAs.

In an interview with journalists in his office, Ngbede said, “Our tenure expired on August 4, but we are waiting for the directive of the national secretariat. Anyone who thinks he can take the leadership of the party by force should know that this party belongs to the people.”

But reacting, Terver Akase, the media aide to Ortom, said his principal couldn’t have been suspended when Ngbede had earlier been suspended.

“Ortom has not been suspended because the man who signed that suspension letter was suspended at the time he signed that letter. So he didn’t have the power to sign any suspension. So whatever meeting they are holding is null and void because they do not have the constitutional rights to convene a meeting of the party,” he said.

