Bauchi reduces working days to three for workers to allow them go to farm

Bauchi reduces working days to three for workers to allow them go to farm
Gov Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has reduced the Working days from five to three working days to workers from level 1- level 12 to enable them go back to work in their farms as a strategy to boost food production.

The decision to reduced the Working days from five to three was reached at the end of todays state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Briefing Journalists at the end of the meeting, the Head of Civil Service (HOS), Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Ningi explained that with the approval, the affected civil servants are to be in the office between Mondays and Wednesdays while they take Thursdays, Fridays off to enable them go back to their villages and farms and the weekends saturday and sunday..

Yahuza said that workers on essential services such as fire service, health workers, and others are exempted considering the critical nature of their services to the people.
He said that all the MDAs are to determine the categories of their workers who are qualified to be part of those to benefit from the new working system.

He stressed that the development was sequel to the determination of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to ensure that farming which is the mainstay of the state was harnessed.

Head of Service said that there is a caveat to the approval and its implementation assuring that his office will soon circulate the guidelines of the system to make it operationally successful.

Yahuza warned that the implementation will be closely monitored to ensure that it is not abused thereby losing its objectives.

He said that the Governor Bala presented another memo on the retaining of over 2000 youths engaged as security guards by the Spiderwebs security agency saying that they had fully settled their outstanding 73 million backlog allowances even before the coming of the administration up to april this year.

He said that the effort is to ensure that the Youths are fully engaged to avoid indolence and check criminalities across the state.

He announced that the council approved the moving of the Spiderwebs from BACYWARD to the Ministry of Internal Security for administrative convenience

