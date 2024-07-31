Gov Bala Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

8.4 C
Politics
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
… vows to embark massive renovation of facilities

… chairs members to be hard-working individuals

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has said his administration will embark on massive renovation of dilapidated institutions and facilities as part of his commitment to providing citizens with dividends of democracy.

He called on members of the State Executive Council (S.E.C) to continue to collaborate and work together with MDAs and staff of their respective ministries to ensure effective service delivery for growth development of Bauchi.

He was speaking today at Bauchi Government House when he chaired the SEC meeting, emphasizing the importance of partnership with relevant stakeholders within and outside the state.

“saying the successes his administration has recorded since its inception will be enhanced for the growth development of state’s economy”,.

While commending the SEC for coming up with initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens, Governor Mohammed pledged to reciprocate the gesture by executing more developmental strides in the state.

