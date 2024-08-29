8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

After NYSC: What Next? – By Turaki Abdulhamid Yahya

Guest Viewpoint
After NYSC: What Next? - By Turaki Abdulhamid Yahya

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The questions posed by recent graduates—especially those who are nearly finished with their one-year mandatory service—are the main subject of this article.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a significant milestone in the life of every Nigerian graduate, marking the transition from academic life to the real world. After spending a year in service to the nation, many graduates find themselves at a crossroads, asking the question, “What next?” The journey post-NYSC is often filled with uncertainties, as the structured environment of university and service is replaced by the challenges of finding a job, pursuing further education, or starting a business. This period demands careful planning and a clear understanding of one’s career goals.

For some, the next logical step after NYSC is to enter the job market. However, with Nigeria’s unemployment rate, securing a job can be a daunting task. Graduates need to be proactive, building networks, acquiring additional skills, and being open to opportunities outside their field of study. Entrepreneurship is also a viable option, with many young people turning to small businesses and startups as a way to create their own employment. The key is to remain adaptable and resilient in the face of challenges.

READ ALSO  The Primacy Of TETFUND Interventions And Tinubu’s Renewed-Hope In Tertiary Education - By Tersoo Adagher

Further education is another pathway that many graduates consider after NYSC. Pursuing a postgraduate degree or professional certification can enhance employability and open up new career prospects. However, this requires careful consideration of the costs involved and the potential return on investment. Graduates must weigh the benefits of further studies against the immediate need to earn an income and gain practical experience in their chosen field.

In Conclusion:

Ultimately, the period after NYSC is a time of self-discovery and growth. It’s an opportunity to reflect on personal goals, strengths, and weaknesses, and to make strategic decisions about the future. Whether choosing to enter the workforce, pursue further studies, or start a business, it’s essential to stay focused, seek advice from mentors, and remain open to new experiences. The journey may be challenging, but with determination and the right mindset, it can also be incredibly rewarding.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
54-year-old Nigerian woman delivers 11 babies after carrying pregnancy for over 3 years
Next article
JAPA: Four Nigerians Land in UK Prison Over Marriage Certificate Forgeries

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sarkin Gobir: Condolences and Lessons - By Dr. Aliyu U. Tilde

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.