After NYSC: What Next? – By Turaki Abdulhamid Yahya

The questions posed by recent graduates—especially those who are nearly finished with their one-year mandatory service—are the main subject of this article.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a significant milestone in the life of every Nigerian graduate, marking the transition from academic life to the real world. After spending a year in service to the nation, many graduates find themselves at a crossroads, asking the question, “What next?” The journey post-NYSC is often filled with uncertainties, as the structured environment of university and service is replaced by the challenges of finding a job, pursuing further education, or starting a business. This period demands careful planning and a clear understanding of one’s career goals.

For some, the next logical step after NYSC is to enter the job market. However, with Nigeria’s unemployment rate, securing a job can be a daunting task. Graduates need to be proactive, building networks, acquiring additional skills, and being open to opportunities outside their field of study. Entrepreneurship is also a viable option, with many young people turning to small businesses and startups as a way to create their own employment. The key is to remain adaptable and resilient in the face of challenges.

Further education is another pathway that many graduates consider after NYSC. Pursuing a postgraduate degree or professional certification can enhance employability and open up new career prospects. However, this requires careful consideration of the costs involved and the potential return on investment. Graduates must weigh the benefits of further studies against the immediate need to earn an income and gain practical experience in their chosen field.

In Conclusion:

Ultimately, the period after NYSC is a time of self-discovery and growth. It’s an opportunity to reflect on personal goals, strengths, and weaknesses, and to make strategic decisions about the future. Whether choosing to enter the workforce, pursue further studies, or start a business, it’s essential to stay focused, seek advice from mentors, and remain open to new experiences. The journey may be challenging, but with determination and the right mindset, it can also be incredibly rewarding.