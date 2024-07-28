8.4 C
New York
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Protest: Group withdrew position, demands dialogue with FG

N/East
Protest: Group withdrew position, demands dialogue with FG
Protest: Group withdrew position, demands dialogue with FG

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of United Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi have resolved to withdrew their support to participate in the plan Nationwide Protest in the country.
Addressing the press men in Bauchi, Sunday, the Chief Convener, Comrade Aliyu Z. Mukaddas and Comrade Mu’azu Bal Secretary who signed the letter, said the organization had choose a dialogue to registered their demands instead for the protest.
According to him, said “base on that development, we recognizes the importance of peace, stability and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goal, hence the need to eschew violence and the repeat of the ENDSARS saga. Therefore, there should be a more defined manner of getting our leaders to hear our plights.
“So, in our view, there is no need to overheat the polity, overheat our environment and put our people, in a position where the hardship that is occasioned by economic recession all over the world is further worsened. So, we are against the protests, and we shelve our plans of a nationwide protest.
The Convener, however, said it’s a truism that the inflation rate is in the double-digit and unemployment rate in Nigeria is alarming. So many graduates are out there with no means of survival. The economy is unfriendly and the cost of living is outrageous, out of the reach of the common man. Despite having the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest under Section 40 of the 1999 constitution of the FRN (as amended) as well as Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009.
Its in view of the aforementioned and after it’s meetings with various stakeholders and Comrades in Bauchi State, in respect of the plan Nationwide Protest which scheduled to hold on 1st to 10th August, 2024 to demand from the Federal Government of Nigeria among other demands.
He listed the following demands which includes “the government should End subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to below N300 per litter, bring tertiary education fees back to their previous rates, restore electricity tariff to affordable levels for the public, return import duties to their previous rates.
Other demands were to reduce the salaries and allowances of all Senators, House of Representative members, reform EFCC and to bring the country’s inflation down respectively.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
“Stop The Protest” – Comrade Elliot Afiyo
Next article
Right To Protest Guaranteed, anarchy violence unacceptable- military warns

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Governor to provide more securities in Schools

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.