Protest: Group withdrew position, demands dialogue with FG

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of United Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi have resolved to withdrew their support to participate in the plan Nationwide Protest in the country.

Addressing the press men in Bauchi, Sunday, the Chief Convener, Comrade Aliyu Z. Mukaddas and Comrade Mu’azu Bal Secretary who signed the letter, said the organization had choose a dialogue to registered their demands instead for the protest.

According to him, said “base on that development, we recognizes the importance of peace, stability and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goal, hence the need to eschew violence and the repeat of the ENDSARS saga. Therefore, there should be a more defined manner of getting our leaders to hear our plights.

“So, in our view, there is no need to overheat the polity, overheat our environment and put our people, in a position where the hardship that is occasioned by economic recession all over the world is further worsened. So, we are against the protests, and we shelve our plans of a nationwide protest.

The Convener, however, said it’s a truism that the inflation rate is in the double-digit and unemployment rate in Nigeria is alarming. So many graduates are out there with no means of survival. The economy is unfriendly and the cost of living is outrageous, out of the reach of the common man. Despite having the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest under Section 40 of the 1999 constitution of the FRN (as amended) as well as Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009.

Its in view of the aforementioned and after it’s meetings with various stakeholders and Comrades in Bauchi State, in respect of the plan Nationwide Protest which scheduled to hold on 1st to 10th August, 2024 to demand from the Federal Government of Nigeria among other demands.

He listed the following demands which includes “the government should End subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to below N300 per litter, bring tertiary education fees back to their previous rates, restore electricity tariff to affordable levels for the public, return import duties to their previous rates.

Other demands were to reduce the salaries and allowances of all Senators, House of Representative members, reform EFCC and to bring the country’s inflation down respectively.