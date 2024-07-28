“Stop The Protest” – Comrade Elliot Afiyo

Being A Text By Comrade Elliot Afiyo, National

President Of The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (Nylf) On The 27th July, 2024 At Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It has become extremely necessary to address you today concerning the proposed EndBadGovernance protest scheduled on the 1st of August, 2024. It is absolutely necessary to draw the attention of all well-meaning Nigerians about the sinister motives behind this protest as planned by the promoters. While acknowledging the fact that protests are legal and constitutional means and ways of expressing the disaffection of the minds of the citizens towards the Government, it should be also noted that the timing, method, capacity, environment and necessity for such protests must be considered before protests are carried out. It is in the light of these aforementioned indices that we would like to clarify and reveal the dangerous signals, schedules, strategies planned activities and operational guidelines by the promoters of these protests.

In as much as the NYLF was willing and is ready to participate actively by mobilizing the Northern youth as expected, contrariwise, the NYLF after receiving intelligence reports and briefings, has decided to not only withdraw from the protests but also would make sure that the protests are not carried out at all because of the following reasons:

We are made to understand that one of the major reasons for the protests is to completely destabilize Nigeria especially the Northern part of the country and Abuja by massive destruction of government infrastructures including schools, hospitals, railways and others. This act of the promoters’ imaginations, will ignite the Northern opposition to Tinubu’s government which will invariably leads to political unrest and violence against the NonNortherners especially the Yorubas. By so doing, another Araba episode will be repeated. Foreign mercenaries would be asked to take over the protests on the second day, to destroy all the worship centres both mosques and churches. This is aim at provoking a religious war in the North which will be promoted and aided by the other promoters from other regions. On the third day, the foreign mercenaries will be mobilized to take over Abuja and attack Military and Police formations and stations which will make both the military and police to retreat back to their formations to protect their families thereby, providing opportunities and spaces for the mercenaries to properly execute the agenda of the fourth day. The fourth day, more foreign mercenaries from the North, Militants from the Niger Delta and Gunmen (who are unwilling) from the South-East, will be mobilized and eliminate high profile politicians, traditional rulers and religious leaders who are considered and regarded as highly corrupt and more powerful and influential. On the fifth day, all local media houses will be burnt down and identified journalists will be eliminated to ensure total blackout of critical information. On the sixth day, Aso Rock (Villa) will be taken over and all Government Houses in all the states will be fully occupied by new Landlords. These actions will be fully supported by some foreign nations who will provide air power to checkmate the Nigeria Military. All Military formations have been fully marked. On the seventh day, all economic entities including Refineries, economic zones such as Oil terminals and Bank Headquarters would be bombed to paralyze the economic power of the country. On the eight day, some foreign nations will be drafted under the guise of peace mission to occupy the country and rule it indirectly. Regional Governments will be announced and established. On the nineth day, state of emergency will be declared in Kaduna, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu and no fly zones will be imposed on these cities. On the tenth day, religious worships and gathering will be prohibited on Fridays and Sundays.

Considering the above strategies and plans, it will foolhardy and ignonimously stupid for any sane Nigerian to contemplating or conceiving of such protests. Little wonder, the protests were tagged Ten days of Rage.

We want to make it clear without mincing words that majority of the promoters of these protests are not aware of these plans because the minority few are the collaborators with foreign Organizations and Governments to execute the international conspiracy against Nigeria.

Consequent upon these revelations, we are strongly warning the Federal

Government and all the Security Agencies to ensure that not more than Ten (10) people are allowed to gather together in any part of the country between the 1st to 10th of August, 2024 except religious gathering. Even at that, there should be proper and diligent screening and check-ups.

We want to state clearly that the Northern Youth will hold the Government and the Security Agencies responsible and regard them as possible collaborators to destroy our country and our future so as to please the West.

In conclusion, we would like to appeal to our parents and all religious leaders to counsel their wards and congregations against these protests. While admonishing the government to disregard whatever economic advices coming from World Bank and IMF.

The main purpose of these institutions is to ensure that wrong policies are introduced which will cause hardships and hunger which in turn, will ignite violence protests that will lead to instabilities in African countries especially Nigeria which will invariably leads to the total collapse of the African continent.

Ladies and Gentleman, we will like to admonish you to stand firm against any move to destabilize the Government no matter how bad that Government is and wait for the next election.

The ENDSARS was intended to destroy the economies of our cities especially Lagos and to a large extent, they succeeded. Let us not be ignorant of the devices of our enemies in the guise of religion and ethnicity.

Thank you and God bless you all.

Comrade Elliot Afiyo

National President

