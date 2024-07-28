8.4 C
New York
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Right To Protest Guaranteed, anarchy violence unacceptable- military warns

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), says the planned nationwide protest has the potential of degenerating into anarchy, and reign of terror based on the situational analysis by the military high command.
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the military had thoroughly examined several factors such as whether or not the planned protest was motivated by opposition politics, independent parties, sovereign interference or terrorist groups amongst others.

He said it was also examined to ascertain whether or not other organisations had fed on the frustrations of Nigerians to create the situation.

“However, for us in the military, the constitution is clear as to how and when the military gets involved.

“The constitution also clearly defines the roles and functions of the armed forces.

On the other hand, while citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful protest, they do not have a right to mobilise for anarchy in order to unleash terror.

“The contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow happenings in Kenya which has so far been violent and unresolved to date.

“Given the situation, there are already indicators that, unscrupulous elements are bent on hijacking the planned protest for violent purposes,’’ he said.

Buba said that there were signs of status-related violence such that persons with things as basic as a smartphone and car were targets, not leaving out those who own houses and shops.

Other targets, according to him, include; places of worship, businesses, markets, persons of other ethnic groups and members of opposing political party among others.

“Based on the foregoing, the level of violence envisaged is best described as a state of anarchy.

“It is for this reason the armed forces will not watch and allow the nation spiral out of control to such low levels.

“Basically, the military has been exposed to wars and have witnessed situations of anarchy in countries ravaged by war, particularly during ECOMOG or during peacekeeping operations.

“It is for this reason that, troops will act dutifully to forestall such ugly occurrences from happening in our nation,’’ he added.

Buba urged the citizens to note that, both the timing and the atmosphere of hardship in the country had made the planned protest different from others in the past.

He added that it was incumbent upon all to quench the fires of violence rather than ignite them.

“It is time to let, cool heads prevail in order for government to further remedy the situation and make our nation flourish again,’’ he said.

