Political Fraud: How Soludo Dumped Newly-Passed ANSIEC Bill, Swore-in Appointed TC Chairmen After Promising Ndị Anambra Local Govt Election

Every observant mind in Anambra would notice that, in recent months, the political landscape of the State has been embroiled in controversy and broken promises, painting a picture of political fraud.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s actions have sparked widespread discontent, particularly among those who believed in his pledge to uphold democratic principles through the conduct of local government elections.

This analysis explores the events leading up to what many see as a betrayal of trust, examining the promises made, the legislative maneuvers, and the subsequent appointment of Transition Committee (TC) Chairmen, which starkly contrasts the governor’s earlier commitments.

Upon his inauguration on March 17, 2022, Governor Soludo pledged to prioritize local government elections in Anambra State, a move anticipated to invigorate grassroots democracy. This promise went down deeply with the electorate, who longed for leaders accountable directly to them. The establishment of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) was seen as a crucial step towards fulfilling this commitment.

On May 28, 2024, under significant pressure from political opponents and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Soludo sent an executive bill to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

This bill aimed to reestablish ANSIEC, which had been inactive for years, to enable the conduct of local government elections. Lawmakers, led by the majority leader Ikenna Ofodeme, debated the bill passionately, expressing optimism that it would empower citizens to elect their local leaders democratically.

The bill, which contained about 110 clauses, passed its second reading and was supported by a broad spectrum of legislators. On May 30, 2024, it was read for the third time and subsequently passed into law. This development was heralded as a significant victory for democratic governance at the grassroots level, creating a robust legal framework for local elections.

Lawmakers from various constituencies lauded the governor’s commitment, with the Speaker of the House, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, urging his colleagues to meticulously scrutinize the bill before its final passage. The governor’s intent seemed clear: to conduct free and fair local government elections, bringing governance closer to the people of Anambra State.

However, the optimism was short-lived. On June 19, 2024, Governor Soludo forwarded the names of 21 Transition Committee (TC) Chairmen to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

This move, justified by the governor as compliant with section 208 of the local government law 1999 (as amended in 2012), shocked many who expected imminent local government elections. The appointments were for a tenure of three months, with the possibility of renewal or termination, a stark departure from the promise of democratic elections. The State House of Assembly quickly confirmed these appointments on June 20, 2024.

Speaker Udeze, that day, congratulated the appointees and emphasized the importance of their roles, urging them to remain focused and collaborative with community leaders. The selection process, involving stakeholders from various sectors, was praised for its inclusivity, yet it underscored the governor’s retreat from his earlier electoral promises.

On July 3, 2024, Governor Soludo swore in the newly appointed TC Chairmen, emphasizing the gravity of their responsibilities amidst financial constraints.

In his address, he highlighted the administration’s mantra of “doing more with less” and the necessity of transparency and accountability in public office. Soludo’s rhetoric about serving public purpose and leveraging the Public-Private-Community-Partnership (PPCP) model aimed to justify his decisions, though it did little to quell the sense of betrayal among the populace.

The governor acknowledged the challenging economic environment and reassured the public of his administration’s commitment to clearing legacy issues, including pension arrears. Despite these assurances, the abrupt shift from promising elections to appointing TC Chairmen left many questioning the authenticity of his initial commitments.

Even the financial implications of these actions are significant. Appointing TC Chairmen, whose tenure lasts only three months, involves considerable expenditure of public funds. If their terms are not renewed, the state will incur additional costs to appoint new individuals. This cycle of short-term appointments could lead to millions of naira being spent repeatedly, diverting resources that could be better utilized for developmental projects and services that directly benefit the citizens.

The cost of maintaining this transitional system, rather than holding elections to establish more permanent and democratically elected leadership, raises concerns about fiscal responsibility and the effective use of state funds.

The appointment of TC Chairmen, seen as a temporary and less democratic solution, has undermined this hope. Governor Soludo’s approach has raised critical questions about political integrity and the true nature of his administration’s commitment to democratic principles.

Even the swift legislative process that paved the way for the appointment of TC Chairmen, juxtaposed with the earlier promise of elections, paints a picture of political maneuvering that prioritizes expedience over genuine democratic governance.

Even the legislators’ hurry confirmation and passage of everything sent to them regarding this (including the contradictory ones) within a space of one month cast shadow of doubts on their true representation of the interest of the populace.

Imagine the same legislators that passed Bill for ANSIEC to create room for democratically-elected local government Chairmen also received a list of politically appointed Chairmen from the same source in less than one month and passed it within a space of one hour!

Must the Legislative arm accept and pass or confirm everything received from the Executive arm? What then are they watching as a watchdog over the other arm(s)? And where then is the so-called checks and balances?

As part of proof that what they have done is not in line with the interest of the majority of the masses, since then, reactions from the public have been mixed, with majority viewing the Governor’s actions as a breach of trust. The promise of local government elections had kindled hope for greater democratic engagement and accountability at the grassroots level.

Further observations show that these events unfolding in Anambra State reflect a broader issue of political fraud and the erosion of public trust. Governor Soludo’s decision to appoint TC Chairmen after promising local government elections represents a significant departure from democratic ideals.

Indeed, there’s need for accountability and adherence to democratic principles becomes ever more critical.

The people of Anambra State are too big and too intelligent for this kind of political swindle and daylight fraud. They deserve leaders who honor their promises and prioritize genuine democratic engagement, fostering a political environment where trust and integrity prevail.