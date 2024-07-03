Anambra Police Get More Battle-Ready for Criminals, Take Training to Bush

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The personnel of the Anambra State Police Command have continued to get more battle-read to combat criminal elements and different kinds of crimes in the state, while also improving their professionalism and operational efficiency.

The Command, led by CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has recently launched various training and retraining programs for its officers, with the aim of improving their efficiency, teaching them more skills in crime prevention strategies, and building their courage and confidence in confronting armed hoodlums and responding to distress calls.

This reporter gathered that the training include musketry, riot drills, foot drills, use of firearms, and human rights, amongst others.

The training, however, has taken a more practical dimension, as the Police Commissioner, on Wednesday, led the trainees to a shooting range and assessed the schedule of the ongoing exercise.

According to the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, CP Itam, during the exercise, charged officers to be on the offensive against armed hoodlums.

He said the CP also reiterated the Command’s commitment to improving public safety and enforcing law and order in the State.

The statement partly read: “To this end, the CP warns those who were misled to take to crime to retrace their steps as the police and other security agencies will not allow some disgruntled elements to make life unbearable for the residents of the State.”