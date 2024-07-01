Jigawa government set aside N1.5bn for renovation of its 32 health facilities

The Jigawa state Executive Council has approved N1.5b for the renovation and upgrading of 32 health facilities across the 30 constituency in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs, Youths and Sports, Hon.Sadik Abubakar Aliyu at the Govt. House Dutse while briefing Newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council Meeting Chaired by the State Governor Umar Namadi. Also stated government has also made adequate plan for free medical treatment including dialysis to kidney patients at five designated health centres in the state.

Shedding more light, the Health Commissioner, Dr. Abdullahi Kainuwa further said the state government has approved the award of contract for the establishment of the dialysis centres in Dutse and Ringim general Hospitals.

“The installation of the dialysis machines and other equipment is at advanced stage in Hadejia, Kazaure and Gumel general hospitals.

“The gesture is part of the 12 point agenda of Governor Umar Namadi which includes access to healthcare services for all people of the state at all levels irrespective of social and economic status,” Kainuwa stressed.

He further explained that the governor was determined to ensure no person died in Jigawa because of medical bills.

He said the governor was committed to making healthcare services accessible and affordable for all Jigawa citizens and was ready to invest to achieve the desire goals.

To achieve the desire goals, he recalled that state government had last month recruited 1,100 health workers including 200 doctors, pharmacists and nurses.