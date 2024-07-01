Gov Mohammed visits NIS Headquarters

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters in Abuja.

Accompanied by the State First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed, Mohammed was welcomed by the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) and other high-ranking officers of the NIS.

He, however, toured the facility and was briefed on the latest developments within the service.

During the visit, Governor Bala inspected the newly constructed building, showcasing the ongoing efforts to enhance the NIS’s operational capabilities.