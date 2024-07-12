8.4 C
I Drank 8 Bottles of Beer That Day — Man Who Defiled 3-Year-Old Girl in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Ebuka Ofoma, a 38-year-old man arrested for defiling a 3-year-old child in Anambra State, has said he committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

Ofoma, a native of Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State, was apprehended over the week by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, following the tip-off about his alleged defilement of an under-aged girl at his hometown.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed to the crime, but claimed he consumed eight bottles of beer at an occasion, which got him intoxicated, to have committed the act.

Recounting how it happened, Mr. Ofoma said the little girl approached him at a traditional wedding ceremony where he was already drunk and enjoying himself, and dragged him to come and watch masquerade outside.

According to him, after he reluctantly followed her to the scene, the girl, in fear of the masquerade, cuddled him beside a car, while he began to finger her.

He confessed to have inserted two fingers into the victim’s genital, while claiming that he was not enjoying or feeling anything when he was defiling her.

He further hinted that people were around the scene when he was doing that, who went and called the mother of the child when they noticed what was going on; only for him to be arrested later on in his house.

