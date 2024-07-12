Oil and Gas Academy and Adamu Tafawa Balewa praise Gov. Bala Mohammed

By Umar Usman Duguri.

The recent conferment of Distinguished Award for Urban Renewal to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state continue to receives praises and felicitations from all and sundry, much described it as a well-deserved honor for changing the narrative of the state despite paucity of funds that globally affects economy.

Among those eulogized the governor of Bauchi state are the leading learning tertiary institutions’ in the state in a separate congratulatory message shared to various media outlets.

According to provost Adamu Tafawa Balewa college of education, kangere, Dr. Dauda Sanda Buteh, “On behalf of myself and the Governing Board of the Adamu Tafawa Balewa college of Education, kangere, the academic and non-academic staffs, heartily congratulates the Executive Governor of Bauchi state Senator Bala Abdulkadir on the recent conferment of distinguished Award for Urban Renewal based on performance”.

Added that, “This accolade of Excellence is another commendable honor well deserved for a true leader who is steadfast and committed to remodeling Bauchi state despite global economic meltdown, but, went extra mile to actualizing capital projects that has direct bearings”.

Dr Buteh, further says, “The Award by the presidency in collaboration with the best strategic Media is indeed affirmation of Senator Bala’s foresight to execute numerous economic projects that would complement the master plan of the state to restore the fading glory of the state and push it to its rightful position as the heartbeat of northern states”.

“It is on record, Bauchi state in the last five years of progression under Governor Bala Mohamed initiated and completed roads, healthcare centers, schools, and networking of dual carriage road in almost every local government of the state. The projects put the state on a pedestal of development in the critical sectors of economy of the state and it environ. This has significantly improved individuals’ economy and that of the state through rise of IGR”.

He concluded that; “This is honor done to the good people of Bauchi state that will be in the annals history for posterity”.

Similarly, the Rector maiden oil and Gas academy, Dr. Ahmed Sulaiman Yero, penciled, that, “ With total submission and gratitude to Allah, the supreme being, we in maiden oil and Gas Academy, Bauchi, joins the well-meaning patriots and well-wishers to congratulates, the people’s Governor Senator Bala Mohamed con, (Kauran Bauchi/kauran Daular Usmaniyya) on the distinguished Award for Urban Renewal bestowed on him by the Best Strategic (TBS) Media at the State House Conference, Abuja.

Added that, “This is another justification of your impactful capital projects aiming at developing both Urban and Rural areas of the state”.

Dr. Ahmed further says; “We in the oil and Gas Academy are proud of you for not only establishing the institution, but, for adequate support in all ramification or effective service delivery and productivity”.

“May Allah continue to guide and grant you more wisdom and good health to continue your lofty programs of remodeling Bauchi state and Nigeria in Nigeria”.

Congrats once more Your Excellency!

With the messages governor bala Mohamed is receiving, the governor has every reason to thank Allah for this rare successes of havings people’s love and confidence from all and sundry.