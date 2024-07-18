Gov. Yusuf Flag off Distribution of Over N1 billion Worth Free Fertilizers to Smallholder Farmers in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Thursday unveiled distribution of free fertilizers worth over one billion naira to smallholder farmers including females and People with Disabilities in the state.

A statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to the Governor, said the initiative was in fulfillment of Governor Yusuf’s campaign promise to improve livelihood through investment on Agribusiness.

Governor Yusuf had during his campaign activities towards 2023 elections promised to champion Agricultural transformation through provision of quality and affordable Agricultural inputs as contained in his 70 page blueprint presented to the good people of Kano tittled “My Commitment for Kano”

Besides, the Dawakin-Tofa revealed the over a billion naira worth NPK fertilizers that was distributed to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 Local Government areas were produced by the state owned Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf while flagging off the agric input disbursement explained the intention was to reduce cost of production and boost food security.

The state executive council had also approved the procurement of over five billion naira worth fertilizers that will soon be made available to Kano farmers at subsedised rate.

The Governor stressed that farmers already battling with high cost of inputs and labour occasioned by economic reality, now have cause to redouble energy to multiple their produces.

He emphasised on the government readiness to sustain food production through regular supply of fertilizer production by the state owned company (KASCO). Governor Yusuf said KASCO and other state manufacturering centres are being strengthening to revertilise revenue flow and sustain the economy of the economy of the state.

The beneficiaries which include women farmers and people living with disabilities are expected to recieve 25kg of NPK fertilizer to support thier farming activities and eventually boost the yeild of thier crops and improve livelihood of the people.