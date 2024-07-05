5 Confirmed Dead 6 Injured In Anambra Trailer Accident As FRSC Dismisses Allegations Against Soludo Task Force

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Five persons have so far bee confirmed dead and six persons injured when a heavy Trailer crashed at Eke Awgbu marker in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

Confirming this incident the Anambra state Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC has dismissed claims from some quarters that the cause of the accident was due to the activities of Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency ARTMA set up by the administration of Gov Charles Soludo while on a chase of the trailer.

According to a release by the AG Sector Public Education Officer Margret B Onagbe the accident was caused by break failure of the trailer which unfortunately crashed into the bush killing five persons and injuring six persons.

“A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today 9th July, 2024 at Green Energy Oil and gas by Eke Awgbu along Agulu-Agwubu Road. A multiple crash”

” A Commercial howo truck belonging to BUA with no registration number”

” A commercial TVS/Tricycle with registration number: NZH84LG”

“A commercial Q/Motor cycle

link with registration number: OLU245QV

” A private Honda/Motorcycle with no registration number”

“The probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was excessive Speed/brake failure”

“According to eyewitness, the driver of the truck was on speed, had a brake failure, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with the other vehicles at a check point and crashed”

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash comprising (9male adults, and 2 female adults) 5 male adults and 1 female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and 4 male adults and 1 female adult were killed”

“Before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from RS5.35 Igboukwu, the injured victims were rushed by passerby to Referral Health Centre Awgbu and the dead victims deposited at St Joseph’s Mortuary Adazi Ani”

” The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared”

“The Sector Commander Anambra State *Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi* Commiserated with the family of the dead victims, and sends his prayers to the injured persons”

“He urged motorist to maintain safe speed, drive within speculated speed limit to arrive their destination alive” the release stated.