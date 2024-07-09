From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, have described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a “failure” because it has not met with the expectations of Nigerians neither has it fulfilled its campaign promises made.

The Unions under the Joint Action Committee, said this during a peaceful protest they staged at the Yelwa Campus of the ATBU, on Tuesday.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions, marched through major roads within the campus singing, dancing and chanting solidarity songs.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Ministers of Labour and Education should be sacked,” “Tinubu, pay us our wage awards,” “pay us our four months arrears of withheld salaries and other allowances” and “SSANU says: Tax the rich, subsidize the poor.”

Others are: “SSANU says enough of hardship,” “Pay SSANU, NASU withheld salaries,” JAC of SSANU and NASU says no to divide and rule,” “End insecurity, create jobs and economic prosperity,” “Pay us our N50 billion Earned Allowances now,” among others.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during the protest, the JAC Chairman, Sulisma Jatau, lamented that the Tinubu administration has failed to address hunger and suffering among Nigerians.

He chided the administration for choosing to spend money on things that are not necessary like buying a private jet for the President, the renovation of the residence of the Vice President, among others.

“Tinubu’s government is a failure. We have given him time enough. He promised that he was coming in to fix the nation. He has been there longing to govern this country and with what he is doing, it means he never had plans in how to govern this country.

“Hardship in the country is too much, suffering is too much. We are suffering, people are dying. They have money to buy private jets, they have money to build a house for the Vice President when people are dying of hunger.

“Our entitlements should be paid to us that is all, we are tired of empty promises. You can see all of us, we are looking haggard, we are not happy and this time around, we are serious and we won’t take it lightly. He has failed, that’s all.”

He vowed that if the Federal Government doesn’t pay them their entitlements by next week, they will hold Nigerian universities to ransom and “we will make sure all universities are closed, the universities will remain closed until all our demands are met, they must pay us, no going back on our demands,” he said.

Jatau who is also the SSANU Chairman, called for the immediate sack of the Ministers of Education and that of Labour and Productivity, saying that the two Ministers have failed in their responsibility of addressing the plight of the two unions.

He demanded for the payment of their four months salary arrears vowing that they will not rest on their struggles until their demands are met.

He said: “This protest is geared towards making the government to pay us our salaries. They must pay our withheld salaries, they must pay our earned allowances, they must pay all our entitlements, 2009 agreement must be respected.

“The Minister of Labour and the Minister of Education must be sacked. We demand for their sack because they promised us more than 10 times now and we have not seen the light of the day, so they must be jokers.

“As Honourable Ministers, they are supposed to be honourable in their own actions and if they are not, they should be sacked and those competent should be appointed to head those places.”