Buildings Destroyed In Anambra Community As 200 Women Protest Against Land Dispute

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Countless of buildings have been destroyed in Umunachi Community in Dunukofia Local government area of Anambra state following protracted land dispute in the area.

Consequent upon this incidents about 200 women known as Umuada embarked on a mass protest against what they described as unlawful activities of some people in the town despite the Supreme Court rulling on the matter.

Before the protest an eleven man peace committee was set up by the community had in a resolution stated that there should be peace in the area warning that there is a Supreme Court rulling on the land in dispute.

In their resolution which was adopted by Umuada Umunnachi, the committee resolved as follows:

That the dispute between the parties have passed through the High Court of Justice, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

“That upon thorough investigation, it was discovered that the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered judgement in favor of Uruowelle kindred of Nkwelle village Umunnachi”

“That the Umunnachi Peace and Reconciliation Committee resolved not to meddle or interfere with the dispute already decided by the Supreme Court, therefore Umueze village should respect the decision if the Supreme Court of Nigeria over the said dispute”

“That in the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful co- existence, the Umunnachi Peace and Reconciliation committee together with Umueze people shall meet the stakeholders of Uruowelle to passionately appeal to Uruowelle kindred, Nkwelle village Umunnachi to see if they can concede/relinquish some part of the land in dispute to Umueze as compensation in the spirit of brotherly love”

“That the Umueze village and her executives should sensitize and carry out orientation and enlightenment programs on their youth and community members to desist from trespassing on the land which is the subject matter of the land in dispute in line with the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria” it stated

Despite the resolution some members of the aggrieved party trespassed on the land and was reported to Commissioner of Police Anambra and he signed undertaking not to do so again.

Despite the restoration of peace in the Community one Francis Okenwa’s building was set on fire and the fence damaged by persons suspected to be those they are dragging land with.

It was gathered that protracted land dispute started many years ago however after several interventions by the various bodies to no avail, the Uruowelle kindred through her representatives – Chief Michael Onwuka, Chief Augustine Okeke and Mr Patrick Oraegbunam took the matter to Awka High Court as plaintiff suing the umuogu kindred as represented by the trio of Mr. Simeon Muodili, Mr. Ben. Enujioke and Mr. Gabriel Azotani as defendant in Suit No.A/219/2002.

At the conclusion of trial, the trial High Court gave judgement in favor of the defendant and dismissed the claims of the plaintiff.

The plaintiffs appealed to the court of appeal Enugu division, in suit no CA/E/53/2008.

Delivering the judgment on 06/05/2014, the Hon. Justice Ignatius Agube who read the leading judgment set aside the High Court judgment and granted the claims of the plaintiffs.

The defendants (trio of Simeon Muodili, Ben Enujioke and Gabriel Azotani appealed to the supreme Court in suit no SC/528/2014 against the Appeal Court decision which was unsuccessful as the supreme Court on 18th March, 2015 dismissed the appeal pursuant to Order 6 Rule 3(2) of the Supreme Court Rules 1998 as amended.

That still aggrieved by the dismissal of the appeal by the apex court, the trio of Simeon Muodili and others brought application dated 1st day of March, 2018 seeking an order of the supreme Court to set aside the dismissal of their appeal and relist the appeal for hearing which the supreme Court in a leading Ruling delivered on 18th December, 2020 by Uwani Musa Abba Aji unanimously refused.