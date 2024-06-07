Senate Considers Negotiation With Bandits

Concerned about the escalating insecurity in the country’s North West and North Central zones, the Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to set up a task force to evaluate the effectiveness and implications of negotiating with bandits.

This task force will thoroughly analyse the short-term gains versus the long-term consequences of such action, the Senate said

It also asked the president to review the operational methods of the nation’s security agencies in combating the insecurity in these regions.

It further urged Tinubu to initiate a comprehensive review and assessment of the strategies employed by security agencies in the area.

Additionally, they have recommended deploying additional security personnel and special task forces to the identified hotspots to ensure the safety and protection of lives and properties in the North West and North Central.

This resolution was passed by the apex legislative assembly following a motion titled “urgent need to review security approach in addressing banditry attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kebbi States in the North West of Nigeria.” Senator Nasiru, Sani Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina North) sponsored the motion, which was co-sponsored by thirteen other Senators from the North West. During the discussions, the motion was amended to include the North Central.

The Red Chamber called for collaboration among the relevant security agencies, state governments, local communities, traditional leaders, and stakeholders to gather intelligence to enhance their operations in the affected areas.

The Senate has also appealed to the military and security agencies to adopt proactive and innovative strategies to secure farmlands. By doing so, farmers can safely return to their farms, leading to increased food production and food security. This will help mitigate the rising food inflation currently experienced in the country.

During the debate on the motion, Senator Nasiru Sani highlighted the escalating banditry attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi States. These attacks have resulted in loss of lives, kidnappings for ransom, displacement of communities, and disruption of socio-economic activities.

Senator Sani also acknowledged the significant funds allocated by the state governments to support the operations of security agencies in combating banditry and restoring peace in the region. He emphasized the collaboration and coordination among the state governments, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders in developing sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by banditry in the North West geopolitical zone.

The politician urged the Senate to recognize the commitment of the Governors of the affected states to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and development in the region. They have pledged to work towards creating a safe and secure environment for their people.

Expressing his concern, Senator Waziri Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto) called for better coordination among security agencies to tackle terrorists operating across the country, particularly in the North West and North Central. He suggested that the federal government should declare a state of emergency in the affected states to enable security agencies to decisively deal with the terrorists.

Senator Abba Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, expressed his disappointment that despite holding a security summit and making recommendations on addressing insecurity, no significant progress has been made.

Senator Mohammed Muntari (Katsina South) lamented that the bandits had gained control over many areas in the North West. He warned that they might extend their reach to the entire country if nothing is done urgently.

Former Leader of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), highlighted the serious threat of terrorism in the entire North West and North Central. He emphasized that no single Senatorial District in Kebbi state is free from banditry.

Senator Abdul Ningi expressed his concern about the situation where only about ten thousand bandits are tormenting over two hundred million Nigerians. He pointed out the complexity in the security operatives’ efforts, making it challenging to completely eliminate the terrorists.

Senators Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, and Sani Musa, among others, shared their worries about the menacing activities of terrorists in Nigeria. They urged the present administration to take decisive action to end this nightmare.

In his closing remarks, Senator Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president, who presided over the plenary, commended the motion’s sponsor and acknowledged Tinubu’s efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

–

Source: Leadership