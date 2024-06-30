I wouldn’t be Governor without the support of the Benue women – Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia, has said without the support of the great women of Benue state, he would not have become the governor of Benue State.

The Governor stated this at the IBB Square Makurdi, on Saturday, during the flag-off of the programme “774 Explode, Enhancing Gender Space in Politics,” put together by the office of the National Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for being very instrumental to what he has achieved in the state, and the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her love for Benue, insisting that their programmes for the women and the entire people of the state have made so much difference, making things easier for the government and its people.

Governor Alia who equally appreciated the Benue women for their continued support for his administration, insisted that, without them, he wouldn’t have won the 2023 governorship election.

“I thank the great women of Benue state so much because if you were not there for me, I wouldn’t be standing here as the Governor of Benue State. I appreciate every one of you,” the governor stressed.

He said although the state has no first lady due to his calling as a Reverend Father, all the great women of Benue are the first ladies of the state, and as such, there is no vacuum at all, especially as the women are ably led by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Christie Sam- Ode.

He charged the Benue women to key in, and take advantage of the many programs rolled out for the women folks, both from the state and the federal government, such as the ICT training program, the fertilizer initiative for female farmers, the Renewed Hope Agenda for women, the fashion hub which will soon be commissioned, amongst others.

He also urged the women in the state to demonstrate courage by coming out to contest for future elections, assuring that his government will create an enabling environment for them to succeed.

While charging all the 23 pioneer beneficiaries of the 774 Explode programme in Benue to ensure they excel and make the state proud, the governor made a donation of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) to each of them, urging them to also choose a skill of their preference so that the government will sponsor them.

Earlier in her address, the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Mary Idele Alile, appreciated Governor Alia for his efforts at advancing gender equality in the state through his appointments and support for women programmes.

She said the Benue State government was the first to fund the 774 Explode program amongst all the APC led states, and as such, deserves all the accolades, saying the governor’s efforts transcends Benue.

She equally commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for involving women into his administration; the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her pet projects for women such as the Renewed Hope initiative, as well as the National Chairman of the APC, Alh. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his steadfast leadership which she said, has led to many decamping into the APC.

She said the project 774 Explode will provide young women with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the political landscape of the country, adding that mentorship will be given to them as they thrive to become great politicians, calling for more support and empowerment for the women to increase their number in the governance of the country.

Also speaking, the acting chairman of the APC in Benue State, Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, said Benue has never had it good as it is today under Governor Alia, saying the governor has demonstrated unflinching love for the State, assuring that the party would continue to stand solidly behind the governor as its leader.

He appreciated the First lady, the APC Chairman and the National women leader, for staging the program in the State, saying it will propel Benue women to more greater heights.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the chairman of the occasion and former member representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency, Hon. Nelson Alapa, Chairlady of the occasion and wife of the Deputy Governor of the state, Her Excellency, Mrs. Christie Sam- Ode, former member representing Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency, Hon. Dorothy Mato, wife of the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Cynthia Dajoh, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ann Itodo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Scholastica Ben Sor, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Township Beautification, Hon. Linda Agada, all appreciated the governor for demonstrating love for the great women of the state, thanking the women leader for the flag-off of the programme in the state.

They assured her of their continued support for the party, saying Benue APC remains united under the leadership of the governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

During the launch of the programme, 23 young women of Benue origin were inaugurated as the pioneer beneficiaries of the programme in the state, with the aim of developing them so they can be able to participate fully in the politics and governance of Nigeria.

Sir Tersoo Kula, MNIPR,

Chief Press Secretary