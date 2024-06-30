8.4 C
New York
Sunday, June 30, 2024
No building collapsed, we brought it down – says management

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Chuks Collins, Abuja

The reported collapse of a building under construction in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)has been found to be a fake news.

Reacting to the reported incident, the Managing Director of Praco International Limited, a very popular international estate development group, Dr Kingsley Ezekwelu described the news as typical media gossip and unverified news.

According to him, “there was never any incident of collapsed building with any of our projects anywhere in the world.

” But we brought down one of our buildings when the management made a comprehensive change in that particular building’s plan and design.

“Work on the replacement building was scheduled to commence immediately after the clearance of the debris within the new week.

The misleading report, Dr Ezekwelu pointed out failed the simple ethics of a news story, especially attribution.

He observed that the fake news report was never attributed to anyone, because the authors and their sponsors were lacking confidence in themselves.

He confirmed that ” Praco Int’l Ltd has been in the construction business in Nigeria for nearly four decades without any negative incidence.

He also debunked the claim about casualties, noting that it will be incomprehensible to expect casualties when the company ordered and carried out the demolition.

“No one was injured at all…”, Ezekwelu stated.

