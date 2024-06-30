Gov. Yusuf rolls out N5 billion second phase pension benefits

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched N5 billion second phase of retirement and death benefits.

The benefits cover entitlement of about 4,000 state and local government retirees.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf highlighted the administration’s continuous commitment to addressing the needs of pensioners.

Recall that Governor Yusuf had unveiled initial disbursement of N6 billion in November 2023 to offset backlog of entitlement incurred by immediate past administration.

Upon assuming office in May 2023, Governor Yusuf inherited a pension system plagued by disorder and corruption, where illegal deductions and systemic irregularities left many pensioners without their entitled benefits.

Governor Yusuf while unfolding the second trenche disclosed that his government was compelled by the mercy condition of the retiress who have been denied their dues by Ganduje’s administration.

He said the NNPP government is poised to rectify the injustices meted against the innocent pensioners who were not paid gratuity for the eight years of Ganjude’s administration (2015-2023).

“The initial phase saw the successful allocation of N6 billion to settle the retirement gratuity and death benefits of 5,333 pensioners, including state and local government retirees and families of deceased civil servants.

” This second phase of N5 billion, dedicated and aimed to settling pension arrears for approximately 4,000 retirees.

“The administration has established stringent criteria to ensure equitable and transparent disbursement, benefiting individuals with gratuities and death gratuities ranging from N1.6 million to N6.9 million.

“To guarantee the implementation process’s integrity, a distinguished committee comprising representatives from the Pension Fund Trustees, the Sharia Court of Appeal, the Office of the Head of Civil Service, and other pivotal agencies has been formed”. He said.

Governor Yusuf reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to championing the interests of pensioners, emphasizing that pension and gratuity are fundamental rights, not privileges.

He underscored the state’s obligation to promptly fulfill its commitments to elderly retirees as promised during the election campaigns.

Illustrating this steadfast commitment, Governor Yusuf announced that monthly pensions are now disbursed on or before the 25th of each month, free from arbitrary deductions—a significant departure from past practices, highlighting transparency and accountability.

The National Union of Pensioners Recently recognized Governor Yusuf as the most Pensioners-Friendly Governor of the 2024 due to his commitment to the plight of pensioners.