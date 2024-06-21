How Taraba Governor Appointed Fugitive As Adviser

Taraba state governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has appointed one Mr. Shiban Tikari who is on the police wanted list as his Adviser.

Tikari was declared wanted by the police over the murder of a former member of the state legislature

The state commissioner of police CP. David Iloyanomon had disclosed this at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Jalingo few weeks ago.

He said police are seriously searching to get the former Takum Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Shiban Tikari as directed by the Taraba State Chief Judge, Justice Joel Agya

Tikari is wanted in connection with the murder of a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Mr. Hosea Ibi in 2017.

The two suspects in connection with Mr. Ibi’s murder, were in early April 2024, sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the former legislator after confessing that (Tikari), the then Takum Local Government Council Chairman instructed them to perpetrate the act.

The commissioner of police also said, the command in collaboration with other sister agencies, would hunt harder for the whereabouts of the former council chairman who was mentioned in the case as principal suspect by all the convicted suspects.

The convicts confessed Tikari was the one who directed them to abduct and kill the former legislator.

Governor Kefas recently announced a100-man list of advisers, special advisers and community advisers with Mr. Shiban Tikari making the list.