Suspended Imo JONAPWD Chairman Risks Expulsion

The Acting Chairman of the Joint National Associations of Persons With Disabilities, JONAPWD, Imo State chapter, Chinonyerem Clinton has disclosed that his predecessor, Stanley Nwachukwu risks expulsion if he does not comport himself.

Chinonyerem made the disclosure in a telephone interview on Tuesday. June 18.

Clinton explained that the indefinite suspension slammed on Nwachukwu by the national executive followed his earlier impeachment by the state chapter.

According to him, the state chapter had passed a vote of no confidence in him and sacked him from office..

Chinonyerem said Nwachukwu thereafter appealed his impeachment to the national body, which raised a panel that recommended his ouster.

The Acting Chairman added that the national body upheld the panel’s recommendation by sending him and Bright Uzoma on indefinite suspension.

Chinonyerem denied renting out part of the JONAPWD Quarters located along Okigwe Road Owerri to non-members as alleged by Nwachukwu.

According to him, the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA rather gave part of the quarters to someone.

He alleged that Nwachukwu has a subsisting franchise with the fellow.

Chinonyerem further disclosed that Nwachukwu’s main grouse against him was disallowing him to build a brothel at the quarters after he tried influencing him and others with the sum of N1million.

The JONAPWD boss also submitted that the non-recognition which the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Nkechi Ugwu said she would accord the new state executive will not impact negatively on the association.

According to him, neither Ugwu nor her ministry is a member of the association hence cannot overrule the national body of the association or any of its chapters.