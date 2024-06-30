Confusion In Anambra. As Soludo , Ubah Trade Words Over Defection To APC And YPP

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

There is growing confusion in Anambra state political climate over the alleged defection of Gov Charles Soludo to the All Progressives Congress APC and the defection of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah from his present political party the All Progressives Congress APC to his former party the Young Progressives Party YPP.

In two contradicting releases from one Mazi O Mazi that is yet to be identified reported that Gov Charles Soludo is making frantic efforts to dump the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and join the All Progressives Congress APC while the second account alleged that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah has dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for his former party the Young Progressives Party YPP.

It is not clear at the moment which of these two releases can be confirmed but it is being speculated that the battle over the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state has taken a new twist with the duo of Soludo and Ubah after each other’s respective jugglers.

The two statements read thus ;

“The most hidden truth is about to unfold. Recall that a few days ago Soludo had a Town Hall meeting with the PA to the President of Nigeria at Anambra State government House Awka”

“Today Soludo is making frantic efforts to join APC at all cost.. The question is *Mr Governor why do you choose to betray Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and APGA?”

“APGA people it is all over for Soludo because the door of APC is now shut for him. Soludo is aware that APGA is in decline so desperately looking for exit doors”

*Mazi. O. Mazi*

*Writes from Awka*

“Breaking News..* *Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps APC for YPP, to declare for Governorship at Emmaus House”

“The most hidden truth is about to unfold. Recall that a few days ago, Ifeanyi Ubah gifted the YPP Anambra State Chairman a new Toyota Car to help establish his business. The event took place in Nnewi”

“Today, Ifeanyi Ubah has concluded a plan to dump APC and join YPP at all costs. The question is *Ifeanyi Ubah why do you choose to betray your followers and make them the more you look, the less they see and why are you doing political bobrisky with Anambra South senatorial district constituency allocation?”

“Ndi Anambra, it is all over for Ifeanyi Ubah because the door of YPP is now shut for him. Ifeanyi Ubah is aware that APC won’t give him a party ticket, and he is so desperately looking for exit doors”

*Mazi. O. Mazi*

*Writes from Awka*

When contacted the Media Aide to Sen Ifeanyi Ubah dismissed the two releases describing them as Social Media rascality;

“This is Social Media rascality and it belongs to the Social Media, by the way who is Mazi O Mazi?

Is it everything that is posted on Social Media we must respond to I don’t know and not aware of these two so called releases and if we want to react on issues not this kind of issue and it belong to the realm of Social Media”

“Don’t rule out the possibility of some jobbers who are interested in creating problems for their selfish interests having a hand in that and we are not aware of those reports” he said.

Anambra state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Barr Ifeatu Obi- Okoye contended that the two publications are unknown to the party adding that there is no element of truth in the report that Gov Charles Soludo has joined APC adding that in the history of APGA , the party had always supported the government at the center irrespective of the political party in power.

“The so called releases are just part of a game plan to lampoon the administration of Gov Charles Soludo and there is no truth in them ”

“In the history of APGA our party has always supported the government in power at the Federal level irrespective of the political party in power”

“To the best of my knowledge Mr Governor Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo remains a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and the leader of the party”

“It is because of our position in supporting the government at the center that some fifth columnists have gone to town with the rumor that our governor has joined APC which is a white lie”

“Our support to the government at the center is for the good of the people of Anambra state and it doesn’t translate to the governor becoming a member of APC”

“Don’t rule out the fact that some elements whose interest is to shake the table is being played out to sustain the pecuniary gains from their masquerading benefactors and we as a political party cannot be cowed by such machinations” he said.

However it is being touted that a third force appears to be growing at every lips and bounce which it was gathered is a combination of some APGA members who were Aides to the former governor Chief Willie Obiano and some members of the APC who are not comfortable with the ambition of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah .

A certain meeting was reported to have been convened in a hotel in Awka Capital where there was a resolution the creat a third force to on- settle the state ahead of the coming election to the advantage of two other contending political parties .