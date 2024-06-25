Ex-Governor Obiano Denies Ownership of New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Project in Asaba (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied being the owner of the new multi-billion naira hotel in the viral video that emerged over the week.

Recall that a video footage had gone viral on Monday, showing a multi-billion naira ongoing hotel project located in Asaba, Delta State. The few write-up that accompanied the video also alleged that the hotel project belongs to former Governor Obiano.

However, reacting to the allegation through a statement issued by his Chief Publicist, Mr. Tony Nezieanya; the former Governor denied it in its entirety, describing it as the hallmark of detractors out there to embarrass him and what he stand for.

“This is the hallmark of detractors out there to embarrass me and what I stand for,” he said.

He further explained that he does not own any such property, nor have any plan to own such in future.

The statement partly read: “I do not own such a property, and I have no plans either now in the future for such a property.

“I do not have knowledge of this property. I am not in any way connected to it. This can become a disservice to claim a property belongs to someone else.

“It is baffling that someone sits at home to conjure this blatant falsehood just to cast aspersion at an innocent fellow.”

Recall that Obiano, who was arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on January 24, is currently standing trial on nine charges bordering on alleged N4bn theft, as is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who grilled him at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to the United States few hours after handing over power to his successor on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Although, Obiano eventually spent his one week as ex-governor in the EFCC cell, he was later released on bail after he met his stringent bail conditions, while his international passport was also seized by the Commission, to prevent him from jumping bail.

