Anambra Journalists Applaud, Advise Soludo on Good Governance

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Journalists in Anambra State have commended the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for absorbing the staff of the defunct National Light Newspapers to various ministries and agencies of government before shutting down the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation (the publishers of the National Light Newspaper, Ka Ọ Dị Taa Igbo Newspaper, and SportLight Xtra).

The media practitioners gave the commendation during the monthly Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (Anambra State Council) for the month of June, which held at the NUJ Secretariat, Goodwin Ezeemo International Press Centre in Awka, the state capital.

According to a communique from the Congress, jointly signed by the State Chairman of NUJ, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu and the State Secretary of the Union, Mr. Aloysius Ofodile, the Union said Governor Soludo did well by absorbing the organisation’s staff to various ministries and other agencies of the government before abolishing the existence of the organisation.

In the nine-point communique drafted by a 4-man Committee that has Chibuzo Obidike as the Chairman, Dr. Val Ifeanyi Obiefuna as the Secretary, and Emma Elekwa & Lawrence Nwimo as members; the journalists, however, advised the Governor to set, in motion, processes to establish a brand new digital National Light Newspapers that will meet the 21st century demands of offering employment and returns on investment in service deliveries and also ameliorate running cost.

This, they explained, would also be in the spirit of good governance and dividends of democracy to graduates of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media-related courses in the state.

The journalists, in the communique, also showered encomiums on Governor Soludo of Anambra State for his massive developmental efforts and improved road infrastructure in the State. They, however, also urged him to look into strategic roads and also intervene and do palliative works on the failed ones.

They also used the opportunity to call on communities in the riverine and flood-prone areas of the State to strictly adhere to directives and early warnings from NIMET and other agencies, with respect to impending flood; even as they further urged the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to be at alert to save lives in case of eventuality.

The Anambra journalists also noted, with nostalgia, the sacrifices and selfless disposition of a born philanthropist, Chief Godwin Ezeemo of Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of the State, who build the unique Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre (also known as the NUJ Secretariat Complex, Awka), for journalists; while they prayed God to remember him specially on all fronts. They also noted their desire to institute and host ‘Godwin Ezeemo Day’ every November to honour Chief Ezeemo’s benevolence to the Union, but, however, regretted that he has not shown approval to that effect.

Continuing, the Communique read in part: “Congress reminds all those qualified to practice Journalism in Anambra State to identify with the union and of course, be in good financial standing to avoid embarrassing situations in months to come, even as it warned people setting up media organizations to hire only certified members as non-certified members have constituted nuisance in the field of practice.

“Congress hails the appointment of Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and assured him of support, while urging him to nip, in the bud, all avenues of extortion from students, further applauding the pro–students and workers policies being adopted as his vision for the University. Congress therefore congratulated him on the appointment, urging all those around him to support him to succeed.

“Congress frowns at the unwarranted attacks on innocent citizens by non-state actors, as well as rising violent crimes in the state, and appealed to the state security agencies to rise to the occasion to minimize incessant loss of lives and property in the state.”