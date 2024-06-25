Healthcare Service Delivery: Governor Yusuf commits over N1 Billion for training schools, free MNCH programme

…Grants approval for set up of sickle cell centre at Murtala Specialist Hospital

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State is spearheading a significant transformation in the healthcare sector, with a comprehensive investment strategy aimed at enhancing infrastructure and services throughout the region.

This was contained in a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Tuesday

Mr Dawakin Tofa revealed that with a total allocation exceeding N1 billion was approved during the 15th state executive council meeting held at Government house.

“These initiatives reflect the governor’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality for all residents of Kano as his administration’s second priority area.”

He emphasized a key aspect of the governor’s approval, which includes the allocation of N165 million for the procurement of essential medications and welcome packs for newborns, as well as the provision of free maternal, neonatal, child health, and emergency supplies from begining of the year 2024.

This investment underscores the state’s dedication to supporting families and safeguarding the well-being of mothers and their children during crucial periods to reduce maternal and child moterlity in the state.

Governor Yusuf’s administration has also taken decisive steps to advance healthcare infrastructure. A significant portion of the approval has been allocated to complete and upgrade vital health facilities:

The governor has re-awarded the contract for completing the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Madobi with an investment of N57 million.

This initiative aims to enhance nursing education and cultivate skilled healthcare professionals.

The completion of the Community Hospital at Kadawa, Gwale Local Government Area, costing N61.8 million, will bring essential healthcare services closer to the residents of Gwale, addressing a critical need for accessible medical care.

The D-ward of Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, is set to undergo renovation and upgrading to establish a specialized sickle cell unit, with N81.6 million allocated for the project.

This unit will provide tailored care for patients with sickle cell disease, a significant health concern in the region.

The statement said the Infectious Diseases Hospital will be renovated to accommodate the new Kano State Centre for Disease Control, with N64.8 million allocated for this purpose.

This facility will bolster the state’s response to public health emergencies and enhance its management of infectious diseases.

Construction and renovation works at the School of Health Technology, Kano valued at N35 million, are planned to upgrade its infrastructure and support the training of future healthcare professionals.

An additional N28.5 million has been allocated for the construction and renovation of the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Dambatta, expanding educational opportunities for aspiring nursing students.

Governor Yusuf’s initiatives also include the comprehensive renovation of key healthcare facilities to ensure they meet modern standards and effectively serve the community:

The Isolation Centre in Yargaya, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, crucial for managing infectious diseases, will undergo significant renovation with an allocation of N17.4 million.

A substantial contract exceeding N770 million has been re-awarded for the construction of the Post Midwifery Institute in Gezawa Local Government Area, which will play a pivotal role in advancing midwifery education and improving maternal health services in the region.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s substantial investment in Kano’s healthcare sector illustrates his vision for a healthier and more resilient state. By prioritizing infrastructure development, disease control, and healthcare education, the governor is establishing the groundwork for a robust healthcare system capable of meeting the needs of all Kano residents