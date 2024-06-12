Anambra Federal Lawmaker Condemns Inclusion of Her Community in the Proposed New Orlu State without Due Consultations

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Member Representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, has kicked against the inclusion of part of her constituency in the proposed new state to be created in the South-East.

Recall that the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, had recently sponsored a bill for creation of a new State to be known as Orlu State in the South-East to bring the number of states in the Zone to six. According to the bill, the new state will be created from some parts of Anambra, Abia, and Imo states.

The bill also seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution by inserting a new paragraph, which will include 28 local government areas, namely: Orlu, Orsu, Oru West, Oru East, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, Onuimo, Ihiala, Uga, Uli, Ozubulu, Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Umunze, Umuaku, New Ideato North, Nwabosi West, Nwabosi East, Owerre Nkworji, Alaoma, Amaifeke, and Owerrebiri Umuowa.

However, reacting in a statement made available to this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on the bill which is already gaining weight and height in the Green Chamber; Hon. Nnabuife, who represents the people of Umunze (one of the Anambra communities that were included in the proposed new state), said she and her constituents were not consulted before making the move.

Hon. Nnabuife, who also hails from the community, said they were not privy to the bill before it was brought to the floor of the House of Representatives, and therefore, vowed never to support the bill. She also maintained that Umunze, which is the capital of Orumba South Local Government Area remains and will always remain an integral part of Anambra State.

Her words: “In the light of recent developments regarding the proposed creation of Orlu State, I, Honourable Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, wish to clarify my stance and correct any misconceptions surrounding this bill.

“It has come to my attention that a bill for the creation of Orlu State, sponsored by Hon. Ugochinyere Michael Ikeagwuonu, has scaled its first reading in the House of Representatives. This bill, identified as HB1430, purportedly includes Umunze Community in the proposed new state. I must emphasize that I and the good people of Umunze who I represent in the National Assembly are not privy to this bill, as I was never consulted on this matter and therefore do not support this bill.

“It is imperative to set the record straight: I have nothing against the creation of state, but this said bill was neither discussed nor deliberated upon with me or my constituents before being brought to the floor of the House of Representatives. The people of Orumba North and South have unequivocally rejected the idea of being included in the proposed Orlu State. Umunze, the heart and Capital of Orumba South has always been and will always remain an integral part of Anambra State.

“As the duly elected representative of Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, it is my duty to protect the interests and the wishes of my Constituents. Any attempt to alter the status of our constituency without proper consultation and agreement is unacceptable. The historical, cultural, and administrative ties of Umunze to Anambra State are deeply rooted and cannot be overlooked or undermined by this proposed bill.

“I hope this statement clears the air and sets the record straight. Umunze in Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency remains steadfastly a part of Anambra State.”